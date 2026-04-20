Timbers2 and North Texas SC Draw 2-2 at Providence Park

Published on April 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 earned a point with a 2-2 draw against North Texas SC at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. With the result, T2 extended its home unbeaten streak to a fourth straight match this season. After conceding in the first half, T2 answered with two second-half goals to take the lead. However, North Texas found the equalizer in the 82nd minute, forcing the match to penalties. Portland was unable to secure the extra shootout point, falling 3-5 in penalty kicks at the end of regulation.

Protecting the Park

Playing their fourth home match of the 2026 campaign, T2 has collected seven points and remained unbeaten (1-0-3) at Providence Park this season. Making his first MLS NEXT Pro appearance this year, first-team forward Gage Guerra scored Portland's first goal of the match, improving his record to 16 career goal contributions (12g, 4a) in 20 appearances all time for T2. Additionally, Noah Santos tallied his second goal of the season in today's match. Santos is the first T2 player to score multiple goals this year.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NTX - own goal (Nicklas Lund), 26th minute: In an attempt to block a cross, Portland's Nicklas Lund redirected the ball into T2's net.

POR - Gage Guerra (Sawyer Jura) 53rd minute: From the right side of the field, Sawyer Jura threaded a perfect pass into the box to find Gage Guerra, who took a touch and finished the play into goal.

POR - Noah Santos (penalty kick), 62nd minute: Noah Santos converted a Portland penalty kick into the lower-left corner of the net with his right foot.

NTX - Edouard Nys, 82nd minute: Edouard Nys collected the ball in the center of the field and curled an outside of the foot shot just inside of the left post.

Notes

Timbers2 is unbeaten at home in 2026 with a mark of 1-0-3.

In his first MLS NEXT Pro appearance this year, first-team forward Gage Guerra scored Portland's first goal of the match.

Guerra has recorded 16 career goal contributions (12g, 4a) in 20 appearances all time for T2.

Noah Santos tallied his second goal of the season in today's match.

Santos is the first T2 player to score multiple goals this season.

First-team defender Sawyer Jura registered his first MLS NEXT Pro goal contribution this season with an assist.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 will travel to face Real Monarchs at Zions Bank Stadium on Sunday, May 3. Kickoff for the road match is set for 2:30pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (2-1-3, 10pts) vs. North Texas SC (2-2-3, 11pts)

April 19, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

NTX: own goal (Lund), 26

POR: Guerra (Jura), 53

POR: Santos (penalty kick), 62

NTX: Nys, 82

Shootout Summary

1 NTX: Barab - GOAL

1 POR: Guerra - SAVE

2 NTX: Salazar - GOAL

2 POR: Cervantes - GOAL

3 NTX: Nys - GOAL

3 POR: Lund - GOAL

4 NTX: James - GOAL

4 POR: Enriquez - GOAL

5 NTX: Torquato - GOAL

Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Biggar (caution), 6

NTX: Contreras (caution), 49

POR: Fernandez-Kim (caution), 35

POR: Bamford (caution), 44

Lineups:

POR: GK Sulte, D Jura (Tommy, 62), D Lund, D Bamford, D Ondo (Barjolo, 87), M Enriquez, M Izoita, M Fernandez-Kim (Cervantes, 63), F Griffith (Nuñez, 62), F Santos (Ferguson, 74), F Guerra

TOTAL SHOTS: 23 (Santos, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Guerra, Izoita, 4); FOULS: 17 (:und, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 12; SAVES: 4

NTX: GK Dymora, D Newman (Gibson, 75), D Starnes, D Biggar (Goncalves, 68), D Torquato, M Contreras (Baran, 81), M Ospina (Charles, 75), M Luccin (Salazar, 68), F Nys, F James, F García

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (four players tied, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (García, 2); FOULS: 14 (four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 5

Referee: Ivan De Cristofaro

Assistant Referees: Hunter Zachwieja, Serghei Celan

Fourth Official: Justin St. Pierre

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







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