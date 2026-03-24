Timbers2, Ventura County FC Play to Scoreless Draw at Providence Park

Published on March 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 earned a point and kept its second straight clean sheet at home with a scoreless draw against Ventura County FC at Providence Park on Monday night. T2 was unable to secure the extra shootout point, falling 7-8 in penalty kicks at the end of regulation.

Points at Providence Park

Playing their third home match of the 2026 campaign, T2 has collected six points and remained unbeaten (1-0-2) at Providence Park this season. Notably, Portland has also notched back-to-back shutouts at home. Timbers2 goalkeeper Samuel Joseph tallied his first professional clean sheet in his second appearance this year. Joseph also participated in his first professional shootout, recording a save in the first round.

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Notes

Timbers2 is unbeaten at home in 2026 with a mark of 1-0-2.

T2 recorded back-to-back shutouts at Providence Park.

Goalkeeper Samuel Joseph tallied his first professional clean sheet in his second appearance of the season.

Joseph also participated in his first professional shootout, recording a save in the first round.

Portland's most recent signing, Cole Cruthers, made his professional debut as a second-half substitute.

Notably, Cruthers was a member of the Timbers Academy before attending Rutgers from 2022-25.

Six former Timbers Academy players featured in the starting lineup, including: Adolfo Enriquez, Daniel Nuñez, Eric Izoita and Noah Santos.

Additionally, current Timbers Academy players Henry Mueller and Jacob Izoita made appearances in the match.

Next Game

Timbers2 will return to action on April 15, traveling to face LAFC2 at USC's Rawlinson Stadium. Kickoff for the road match is set for 7pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (1-1-2, 6pts) vs. Ventura County FC (1-1-2, 7pts)

March 23, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

None

Shootout Summary

1 VCFC: D. Vanney - SAVE

1 POR: Cervantes - GOAL

2 VCFC: Luna - GOAL

2 POR: Griffith - GOAL

3 VCFC: Placias - GOAL

3 POR: Tommy - MISS

4 VCFC: Elgersma - GOAL

4 POR: Bamford - GOAL

5 VCFC: Phan - GOAL

5 POR: E. Izoita - GOAL

6 VCFC: Conlon - GOAL

6 POR: Lund - GOAL

7 VCFC: Dalgado - GOAL

7 POR: J. Izoita - GOAL

8 VCFC: Martinez - GOAL

8 POR: Mueller - GOAL

9 VCFC: M. Vanney - GOAL

9 POR: Santos - SAVE

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Griffith (caution), 75

POR: Bamford (caution), 87

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Lund, D Tommy, D Mueller, M Enriquez (Cruthers, 90+1) M Nuñez (J. Izoita, 71), M Izoita, M Santos, M Barjolo (Griffith, 71), F Cervantes

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Santos, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Cervantes, 3); FOULS: 15 (Barjolo, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

VCFC: GK Conlon, D Dalgado, D Herandez ©, D Martinez, D M. Vanney, M Vilamitjana (Phan, 84), M D. Vanney, M Arnold (Luna, 90+3), F Placias, F Elgersma, F Lepley

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (D. Vanney, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Martinez, 1); FOULS: 14 (Hernandez, Placias, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 7

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referees: Clarence Clark, CJ Koll

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 24, 2026

Timbers2, Ventura County FC Play to Scoreless Draw at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.