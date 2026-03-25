Monarchs Come out Flying: Undefeated in First Four Matches

Published on March 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







The Real Monarchs have wasted no time making its intentions clear to open the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season strong. Standing undefeated through its first four matches, the squad has surged out of the gate with a confidence and sharpness that reflects a team determined to rewrite its story after last year's early playoff exit.

The motivation and drive for winning can be traced back to the disappointment of 2025, when the Monarchs were knocked out of the playoffs in the Conference Quarterfinals by Minnesota United FC 2 in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss. Rather than dwell on the setback, Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry and his squad have come out swinging to start 2026, playing with urgency and purpose as it looks to reestablish itself among the league's elite. Early glimmers of brilliance suggest the squad is well on its way, currently sitting in fourth place in the MLS NEXT Pro overall standings and firmly in the conversation as one of the league's most dangerous sides.

A key factor in the fast start has been defined by the resilience in tight moments. Two of the four matches thus far for Real Monarchs have ended level after regulation, forcing the unique MLS NEXT Pro shootout format into play where teams battle for an extra point. In both instances goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet has risen to the occasion. The 20-year-old shot-stopper has been instrumental, making clutch saves in each shootout to secure valuable points while continuing to show clear growth and composure. His presence between the posts has given the Monarchs a steady backbone, particularly in high-pressure situations.

While Kerkvliet has anchored the defense, the Monarchs attack has been nothing short of electric with six different goal scorers through four matches. Brazilian FW Lineker Rodrigues has emerged as an early standout, tallying four goals and two assists appearing in all four matches this far. Rodrigues' impact has been both consistent and timely, most notably delivering a dramatic 90th minute goal to force a draw against LAFC 2, a match the Monarchs would go on to win the extra point in the shootout. Rodrigues followed that performance with a brace in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, underlining his role as the engine behind the Monarchs' early attacking success.

Alongside him, FW Marcos Zambrano, who arrived in Utah during the 2025 summer window, has continued to build momentum, already netting three goals this season. Chilean MF Antonio Riquelme has also made his presence felt with two goals and one assist, including a standout contribution in the gritty shootout win over LAFC 2. Looming as a constant threat for the Monarchs is Spanish FW Jesús Barea, who is coming off a remarkable 14-goal campaign in 2025, With one goal already to his name thus far this season, Barea appears poised to once again be a key piece in the Monarchs success.

The Monarchs most emphatic statement so far came in a dominant 5-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City 2, a performance that left no room for doubt and showcased the squad's ability to overwhelm opponents on both ends of the pitch. It was a match that perfectly encapsulated the sides early-season form, clinical, confident and unrelenting.

Four games into the season, the Real Monarchs are not just winning but building an identity. Fueled by last year's early exit, backed by emerging young talent and anchored by players stepping up and into bigger roles. If the lighting-fast start is any indication, the Monarchs aren't just chasing results in 2026 but making a statement.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.