Kashan Hines Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 7

Published on April 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City Academy and Sporting KC II forward Kashan Hines has been named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchday 7 after he scored the game winner in SKC II's win over Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday night at Victory Field.

Hines, a Sporting KC U-18 player came off the bench in the 62nd minute and found his moment of brilliance 37 minutes later to earn Sporting KC II their first win of the season. It was the forward's eighth appearance of the campaign and his first professional goal.

After SKC II found themselves down a goal in the 48th, Missael Rodriguez evened the contest at one in the 71st. Vancouver reclaimed the lead two minutes later, but Zamir Loyo Reynaga's first pro goal brought the game level once more in the 89th. Hines then put the game to rest seven minutes into second half stoppage time.

The 17-year-old corralled a pass from fellow Academy amateur Carter Derksen, cut back onto his left foot inside the box and ripped a shot past the keeper while fighting off contact from the defender. Kansas City repelled a last-ditch effort from WFC 2 and secured all three points in front of their home fans.

Hines joined the Sporting Kansas City Academy in the Spring of 2023, making his debut at the prestigious Patterson Cup as a member of Sporting's U-14s. In 2024, Hines helped Sporting's U-15s finish second in the GA Cup Premier Bracket before scoring in the first round of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs for the U-17s. He made his pro debut as a second half substitute on Aug. 8, 2025, in an SKC II home match against Austin FC II and has earned three MLS NEXT Pro starts.

Sporting KC II will continue a four-match home stand on Sunday when they take on Houston Dynamo 2 at 7 p.m. CT at Victory Field. The game can be streamed in the in the OneFootball app and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 20, 2026

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