Sporting KC II Signs Defender Daniel Russo to Professional Contract

Published on April 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed defender and former Whitecaps FC 2 player Daniel Russo to a professional contract ahead of Friday's game against North Texas SC. Russo brings 22 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and three goals to Sporting KC II after a successful, four year collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame.

SKC II head coach Lee Tschantret now has 12 players signed to professional contracts and has called on talented SKC Academy products and young Sporting Kansas City first teamers to supplement the roster throughout the young MLS NEXT Pro season.

Sporting KC II 2026 Roster (as of Thursday, April 9)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (4): Alex Cunningham, Mitch Ferguson, Pierre Lurot, Daniel Russo

Midfielders (5): Trevor Burns, Zamir Loyo Reynaga, Blaine Mabie, Gael Quintero, Johann Ortiz

Forwards (3): Shane Donovan, Tega Ikoba, Missael Rodriguez

Russo was born in Jackson, New Jersey and played for the New York Red Bulls Academy before attending Notre Dame. As a member of the Irish, he amassed 75 appearances, 14 goals and 11 assists. He was named to the All-ACC third team in 2022 and 2023 and earned the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on Nov. 1, 2022, after he scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Michigan on Oct. 25, 2022.

The defender signed with Atlanta United 2 ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season and played two matches, notching one assist, before sustaining a season ending injury. The New Jersey native recovered, signed with Vancouver and logged 20 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro a year ago. The WFC 2 player earned a short-term call up to the first team in May 2025 and added three goals in 14 starts.

Russo will be with Sporting KC II when they take on North Texas SC on Friday night at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and can be streamed in the OneFootball App and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

DANIEL RUSSO

Defender

Birthdate: 3/24/2002 (24)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hometown: Jackson, NJ

Citizenship: USA

Instagram: @imdanrusso







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