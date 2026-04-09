Orlando City B Names Edward Wilding as Orlando City B Head Coach

Published on April 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B has named Edward Wilding as head coach, it was announced today. Wilding takes over the role following Manuel Goldberg's appointment as First Team assistant coach.

"Promoting from within is always a priority for us when the right candidate is there, and with Eddie, the choice was clear," said Orlando City SC General Manager & Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "He's a talented young coach-the youngest active head coach in MLS NEXT Pro-who is deeply connected across our First Team and Academy environments. In a platform where player development and pathways to the First Team are more important than ever, Eddie is the right person to lead OCB. We're excited for him to step into this role and confident in what he'll continue to build within our club."

Wilding, 31, previously served as the Methodology Lead for the Orlando City Academy and head coach of the Academy's U-18 squad, recording 24 wins, three draws and just one loss in his team's 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign, along with spending two seasons as Formation Lead and head coach of the U-16s. He holds both UEFA A and USSF A licenses and is currently a candidate for the prestigious Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL 6), bringing over 10 years of coaching experience to the role.

Prior to joining the Orlando City Academy staff, Wilding spent time in various roles coaching in the Colorado Rapids Academy, FC Barcelona Residency Program, University of Central Florida and Nova Southeastern University.

OCB heads north for its next match this Saturday, April 11, against Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium. That match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.







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