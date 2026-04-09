Sporting KC II to Face North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium on Friday Night

Published on April 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will face North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium on Friday night in the second meeting in six days between the two Frontier Division clubs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the contest can be streamed on the OneFootball App and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II hosted North Texas at Victory Field last Saturday and suffered a 4-1 defeat. SKC Academy amateur Ty Haas made his pro debut and scored his first professional goal after just 15 minutes on the pitch. Last year, SKC II picked up four points in two matches at Choctaw Stadium, winning two shootouts.

In the final shootout win at North Texas on Sept. 14, 2025, defender Pierre Lurot scored his first professional goal to even the score at one. Lurot, the 2026 SKC II captain, is the only field player to play every minute for SKC II in their first six matches of 2026.

Ortiz assisted Lurot's goal and paces the team with two goal contributions this season. The midfielder assisted Shane Donovan's goal against Colorado before converting a penalty to send the game to kicks from the spot.

Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro has started all six games for SKC II this season. In the shootout in Colorado, the 19-year-old saved all three kicks he faced while the SKC II takers all made theirs.

The FC Dallas second team is led by head coach John Gall, who helped lead NTX to an MLS NEXT Pro Cup Finals win in 2024. They picked up their second win of the season on Saturday and jumped into third place in the Frontier Division. Their leading scorer this season is midfielder Edouard Nys who has five goals now after scoring against SKC II last week.

SKC II will return to Victory Field for two games after their trip to the Longhorn State. They will host Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 19 before welcoming Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday April 26. Tickets for both games are on sale at SeatGeek.com and all SKC II matches can be streamed in the OneFootball App and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 7

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #NTXvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @NorthTexasSC

Instagram: @northtexassc







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