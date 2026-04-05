Sporting KC II Falls in 4-1 Defeat to North Texas SC

Published on April 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-5-1, 2 points) suffered a 4-1 loss against North Texas SC (2-2-1, 7 points) on Saturday night at Swope Soccer Village.

Nathaniel James scored two of North Texas' goals for the night. Both came from the top of the box. Nathaniel provided the first goal of the night in the 34th minute, then scored the game's third goal in minute 43.

In the 40th minute, Diego Garcia passed to Edouard Nys, whose shot found the back of the net. Nys leads North Texas SC in goals this season with five so far.

North Texas keeper Eryk Dymora failed to stop a long pass made from the other half of the field in the 81st minute and Ty Haas took advantage of the empty net for Sporting Kansas City II's lone goal on the night.

The final goal of the evening came in the 90th minute on a corner kick from Samuel Sedeh. Timothy Ospina collected the ball and shot past Sporting keeper Jacob Molinaro.

Sporting KC II will play North Texas SC once more at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 10th at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Sporting KC II 1-4 North Texas SC

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (0-5-1, 2 points) 0 1 1

North Texas SC (2-2-1, 7 points) 3 1 4

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot (C), Nate Young, Zane Wantland; Gael Quintero (Ty Haas 67'), Carter Derksen (Blaine Mabie 82'), Johann Ortiz (Makhi Francis 67'); Shane Donovan (Troy Lor 83'), Kashan Hines (Tomiwa Adewumi 74'), Missael Rodriguez

Subs Not Used: Kael Taylor, Tega Ikoba

North Texas SC: Eryk Dymora; Ricky Louis, Slade Starnes (C), Enzo Newman (Christian Wygant 74'), Alvaro Augusto; Caleb Swann, Timothy Ospina, Diego Garcia (Benjamin Flowers 64'); Nathaniel James (Christopher Salazar 90'), Edouard Nys (Samuel Sedeh 80'), Joshua Torquato (Leandro Goncalves 80')

Subs Not Used: Aiden Jordan, Jonah Biggar, Aiden Jordan, Christopher Salazar

Scoring Summary:

NTX - Nathaniel James 1 (Ricky Louis) 34'

NTX - Edouard Nys 1 (Diego Garcia) 40'

NTX - Nathaniel James 2 (Edouard Nys) 43'

SKC - Ty Haas 1 (unassisted) 82'

NTX - Timothy Ospina (unassisted) 90+1'

Misconduct Summary:

NTX - Diego Garcia (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 49'

NTX - Timothy Ospina (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 65'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC NTX

Shots

15 14

Shots on Goal

3 7

Saves

3 2

Fouls

14 20

Offsides

1 2

Corner Kicks

2 2

Referee: Ryan Homik

Assistant Referee: Kristin Patterson

Assistant Referee: Braxton Williams

Fourth Official: Jacob Larson







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