Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy

Published on April 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Charlotte FC announced today the Club has signed midfielder Aron John on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Crown Legacy. The midfielder will be available for tonight's match against Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium.

Tonight's match will be the third match of 2026 John will be featured on the 20-man roster. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native made his MLS debut against Austin FC when he was subbed on in the 90'+5' minute for captain Ashley Westwood. He kicked off 2026 with an assist in Crown Legacy's season-opening 4-1 win over Chattanooga.

The Charlotte native joined the Charlotte FC Academy at the age of 16 and earned the first-ever Charlotte FC Academy Player of the Year award following a six goal, six assist campaign in the 2022/23 season. He has tallied 46 appearances, nine goals and 14 assists for Crown Legacy since 2023.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.