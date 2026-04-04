St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement
Published on April 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St. Louis CITY SC has added CITY2 goalkeeper Colin Welsh to the first-team roster on a short-term loan agreement ahead of tonight's match against NYCFC. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Citi Field.
Welsh joined CITY2 in 2025 and in his first professional season, Welsh made 12 starts, picking up four clean sheets, highlighted by being named the MLS NEXT Pro goalkeeper of the Month in March 2025. Through two starts this season, Welsh has won two matches, most recently picking up a 2-0 clean sheet last weekend against Sporting KC II. The Kansas native spent time with CITY SC in both preseason camps this year and has been a regular in training.
Per MLS roster rules, short-term agreements allow clubs to temporarily add players from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliates for league matches, the U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Championship, and exhibitions.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has added CITY2 goalkeeper Colin Welsh to the first-team roster on a short-term loan agreement.
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