From UConn Glory to CT United History
Published on April 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Connecticut United FC News Release
Connecticut sports excellence doesn't happen by accident- it's built.
Stephon Castle knows what it takes to reach the highest level. As part of a championship-winning legacy at the University of Connecticut, he helped bring a title home and represent the state on the biggest stage in college basketball.
Now, he's helping build something new.
As a CT United co-owner, Castle is part of the next chapter of Connecticut sports- one that carries forward the same standard of ambition, pride, and winning culture.
Because here, success isn't a moment. It's a mindset.
Join us for CT United's first-ever home match on April 11 at UConn's Morrone Stadium and witness the beginning of a new Connecticut tradition.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 4, 2026
- Red Bulls Surge in Second Half, Top FC Cincinnati, 4-2 - FC Cincinnati 2
- Luna Opens, Gozo Closes as RSL Downs Kansas City, 3-1, at Home - Real Monarchs
- Sporting KC II Falls in 4-1 Defeat to North Texas SC - Sporting Kansas City II
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy - Crown Legacy FC
- From UConn Glory to CT United History - Connecticut United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut United FC Stories
- From UConn Glory to CT United History
- The Countdown Is On: Our First Home Match Is Almost Here
- CT United Academy U15 Boys Make History as First and Only Connecticut Team to Qualify for Generation adidas Cup
- CT United FC Rallies for 2-1 Road Win over Philadelphia Union II
- CT United FC Announces 2026 Home Matches in Storrs and New Haven Ahead of April 11 Home Opener