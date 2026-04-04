From UConn Glory to CT United History

Published on April 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Connecticut sports excellence doesn't happen by accident- it's built.

Stephon Castle knows what it takes to reach the highest level. As part of a championship-winning legacy at the University of Connecticut, he helped bring a title home and represent the state on the biggest stage in college basketball.

Now, he's helping build something new.

As a CT United co-owner, Castle is part of the next chapter of Connecticut sports- one that carries forward the same standard of ambition, pride, and winning culture.

Because here, success isn't a moment. It's a mindset.

Join us for CT United's first-ever home match on April 11 at UConn's Morrone Stadium and witness the beginning of a new Connecticut tradition.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 4, 2026

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