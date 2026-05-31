Coywolves Win on Penalties at Huntsville City FC

Published on May 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - CT United FC earned an extra point on the road Saturday night, defeating Huntsville City FC 3-0 in a penalty shootout after the sides played to a 2-2 draw through regulation at Wicks Family Field in MLS NEXT Pro action.

The Coywolves struck first in the 8th minute when captain Alex Monis opened the scoring, giving CT United an early 1-0 advantage. Huntsville City answered just before halftime as Maximus Ekk found the equalizer in the 44th minute, sending the teams into the break level at 1-1.

CT United regained the lead in the 67th minute when Daniel D'Ippolito finished off a setup from Monis to restore the visitors' advantage. The Coywolves appeared poised to leave Alabama with all three points before Huntsville found a late response through a Malachi Molina volley in the 78th minute, leveling the match at 2-2. Neither side could find a winner in regular time.

With MLS NEXT Pro's shootout format in effect following the draw, CT United took control from the penalty spot. Andre Applewhaite, Lukas Kamrath and Monis all converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg came up with impressive saves and Huntsville failed to convert any of its three attempts. The Coywolves secured a 3-0 shootout victory to claim the extra point.

CT United will head to Columbus next week then return home on June 18 when the club hosts FC Cincinnati 2 at Reese Stadium in New Haven.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

CT United FC v Huntsville City FC

Date: May 30, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Wicks Family Arena | Alabama

Kickoff: 8:02 p.m. ET

Weather: Cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 2-2-FT (CTU Wins 3-0 on PKS)

HNT: 1-1-2

CTU: 1-1-2

Penalty Shootout:

HNT Angel Iniguez (Miss), Aiden Jarvis (Miss), Nick Pariano (Miss)

CTU: Andre Applewhaite (Score), Dylan Lacy (Miss), Lukas Kamrath (Score), Alex Monis (Score)

LINEUPS

HNT: Will Mackay, Julian Gaines (Nigel Prince 76'), A Talabi, Leo Christiano, Malachi Molina (Liam Stribling 89'), Moises Veliz, Nick Pariano, Aiden Jarvis, X Aguilar (F. Reynolds 75'), Misel Yoshizawa (Angel Iniguez 86'), Maximus Ekk (J. Swanzy 76')

Substitutes not used: Kessy Coulibaly, Light Eke, Andre Krikorian, Emmanuel Arias

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson, Rickson van Hees (Jeremy Medranda 80'), Andre Applewhaite, Robbie Mora (Hivan Kouonang 90' + 7), Alex Monis (C), Barnabas Tanyi, Cauã Paixão (Laurie Goddard 80'), Dylan Lacy, Daniel D'Ippolito (Niko Koloniaris 80')

Substitutes not used: Anthony Ramos, Reyniel Perdomo, Ibrahim Kasule, Steven Sserwadda, Ernesto Gomez

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

STATS SUMMARY: HNT/CTU

Shots: 19/12

Shots on Goal: 4/7

Saves: 4/2

Corner Kicks: 4/4

Fouls: 14/18

Offside: 0/2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CTU: Andre Applewhaite (Yellow Card) 19'

HNT: Moises Véliz (Yellow Card) 22'

CTU: Dylan Lacy (Yellow Card) 27'

CTU: Robbie Mora (Yellow Card) 27'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Laith Dahhan

Asst. Referees: Joshua Belk, Marcus Moss

Fourth official: Dorian Del Toro







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 30, 2026

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