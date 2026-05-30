The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Chattanooga FC - May 31, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

The Lions hold a 1W-3L-3D all-time record against Chattanooga FC entering the match. Chattanooga claimed a 3-1 win in the most recent meeting on April 11 at Finley Stadium, with Orlando City SC forward Harvey Sarajian scoring the Lions' lone goal. The teams split three meetings last season, with Chattanooga earning a 2-0 win on April 5 at Finley Stadium before Orlando City B responded with a 2-1 victory on June 1 at Osceola County Stadium. The sides later played to a 2-2 draw on Aug. 9 at Osceola Heritage Park, with Chattanooga securing the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout.

Midfielder Issah Haruna continued his strong run of form in Orlando City B's 4-1 win over Inter Miami CF II, playing a key role in the club's attacking efforts. Haruna combined with Bernardo Rhein on a breakaway, exchanging quick passes before Rhein found space at the top of the box and finished. The assist marked Haruna's fourth goal contribution in his last four matches, totaling two goals and two assists, and his first professional goal contributions.

Orlando City Academy product Bernardo Rhein opened his professional scoring account in the 4-1 win over Inter Miami CF II, finishing a pass from Issah Haruna. The goal marked the 18-year-old's third contribution of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 4, Inter Miami CF II 1 (5/24/26, Osceola Country Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ignacio Gomez, Bernardo Rhein, Daniel Sumalla (Own Goal), Zakaria Taifi; Mateo Saja

Chatanooga FC's Last Matchup: Chattanooga FC 1, Carolina Core FC 0 (5/24/26, Finley Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Alexabder Krehl

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 1-3-3 (Home: 1-0-2, Away: 0-3-1)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, CFC 3 (4/11/26, Finley Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 30, 2026

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