Orlando City B Rallies Past Chattanooga FC 5-2

Published on May 31, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (5-3-4, 22 points) scored four second-half goals as it rallied to a 5-2 victory over Chattanooga FC (6-5-1, 19 points) on Sunday evening.

OCB opened the scoring in the sixth minute when midfielder Ignacio Gomez finished from the left side of the box, rifling a right-footed shot off the far post and in after Justin Hylton played him through. The assist marked Hylton's first of the 2026 season.

Chattanooga equalized in the 28th minute through Alex Krehl after his side intercepted a pass from Orlando goalkeeper Tristan Himes. The visitors took the lead 10 minutes later when Luke Huscakowski scored to make it 2-1 heading into halftime.

The Lions responded quickly after the break. Forward Pedro Leao scored three minutes into the second half, finishing a low through ball from Bernardo Rhein to level the match. Two minutes later, Orlando City SC forward Harvey Sarajian put OCB back in front, volleying home a rebound from the top left of the box after Issah Haruna's initial shot was saved.

Orlando extended its lead in the 61st minute when Hylton scored his first professional goal, finishing a lofted ball to the back post from Orlando City SC midfielder Colin Guske.

The second-half surge continued in the 81st minute when Leao converted a penalty for his first career brace in purple, sealing the 5-2 result for the Lions.

Orlando City B will close its three-match homestand on Sunday, June 7, against Carolina Core FC. Kickoff at Osceola County Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The match will air on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Orlando City B recorded its highest single-game goal total in the past two seasons with five goals. The Lions last reached the mark in a 5-0 home win over Huntsville City FC on May 26, 2024.

With the result, Orlando City B remains unbeaten against Chattanooga FC at Osceola County Stadium, posting a 2-0-2 record at home in the series.

Forward Pedro Leao scored twice, netting his fourth and fifth goals of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The performance marked his first career brace for the Lions.

Forward Justin Hylton recorded his first career goal and first assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The 18-year-old now has four goal contributions for Orlando City B after tallying two assists in 2025.

Orlando City SC forward Harvey Sarajian scored his fifth goal for Orlando City B. The 2026 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick now has 10 career goal contributions as a professional.

Midfielder Ignacio Gomez scored his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season. His previous goal came in Orlando City B's last match against Inter Miami CF II.

Orlando City Academy product Justin Hylton made his first start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The 18-year-old forward has 17 career appearances for Orlando City B, including six starts in 2025.

Orlando City Academy product Albright Chikamso made his second career start for Orlando City B and his first of the 2026 season. His previous start came on Oct. 5, 2025, against FC Cincinnati 2.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made four changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Inter Miami CF II, with Parker Amooh-Mensah, Albright Chikamso, Justin Hylton and Titus Sandy Jr. entering the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

6' Ignacio Gomez (Justin Hylton) - ORL 1, CFC 0

28' Alexander Krehl - ORL 1, CFC 1

38' Luke Husakiwsky - CFC 2, ORL 1

48' Pedro Leão (Bernardo Rhein) - ORL 2, CFC 2

50' Harvey Sarajian - ORL 3, CFC 2

61' Justin Hylton (Colin Gukse) - ORL 4, CFC 2

81' Pedro Leão (Penalty Kick) - ORL 5, CFC 2

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 1 4 5

Chattanooga FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Ignacio Gomez (Justin Hylton) 6'

CFC - Alexander Krehl 28'

CFC - Luke Husakiwsky 38'

ORL - Pedro Leão (Bernardo Rhein) 48'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian 50'

ORL - Justin Hylton (Colin Guske) 61'

ORL - Pedro Leão (Penalty Kick) 81'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Ignacio Gomez (Yellow Card) 26'

CFC - Alexander Krehl (Yellow Card) 46'

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Yellow Card) 67'

ORL - Albright Chikamso (Yellow Card) 83'

ORL - Pedro Leão (Yellow Card) 88'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes; D Parker Amoo-Mensah (Nicolas Lasheras 84'), Titus Sandy Jr. (Landon Okonski 62'), Albright Chikamso, Bernardo Rhein (Matthew Belgodere 78'); M Issah Haruna (Nicolas Bobea Torres 62'), Colin Guske (c) (Jacob Ramirez 62'), Ignacio Gomez, Harvey Sarajian; F Justin Hylton, Pedro Leão

Substitutes Not Used: GK Juan Rojas; M Caleb Trombino

Chattanooga FC - GK Griffin Huff; D Tate Robertson, Mattias Hanchard, Nathan Koehler (Yves Tcheuyap 73'), Anton Sorenson; M Damien Barker John, Luke Husakiwsky (Alex McGrath 87'), Steeve Louis Jean (Isaiah Jones 62'), Daniel Mangarov (Alexis Arrúa 62'); F Alexander Krehl (Anthony García 62'), Yuval Cohen

Substitutes Not Used: GK Michael Barrueta; D Junior Flores; M Darwin Ortiz; F Keegan Ancelin

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 31, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 19

CFC - 20

Saves:

ORL - 6

CFC - 6

Fouls:

ORL - 13

CFC - 13

Corners:

ORL - 6

CFC - 6







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 31, 2026

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