Orlando City B Signs Academy Product Albright Chikamso to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

Published on May 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B has signed Orlando City Academy product Albright Chikamso to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2028, it was announced today. Chikamso becomes the latest Academy player to take the next step along Orlando City's professional pathway by joining Orlando City B.

"Albright is a player who has shown consistent growth within our development pathway and has earned this next step," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager & Sporting Director. "He brings composure, intelligence and strength to the back line and he knows what he has to embrace daily to achieve the standards required to progress toward the professional game. Signing his first MLS NEXT Pro contract is an important milestone, and we're excited to see him continue his journey with OCB."

Chikamso made his professional debut on Aug. 31, 2025, against Crown Legacy FC and has since made four total appearances for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro play. He recorded his first goal for the Lions in his first professional start, scoring against FC Cincinnati 2 on Oct. 10, 2025.

Chikamso's signing underscores Orlando City's commitment to providing Academy players with a clear and intentional pathway from the youth level into the professional game with Orlando City B and beyond.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City B signs Orlando City Academy defender Albright Chikamso to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2028.

Albright Chikamso [chi-KOM-so]

Number: 54

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1

Born: June 30, 2008, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Hometown: Barcelona, Spain

Citizenship: ESP







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