Luna Opens, Gozo Closes as RSL Downs Kansas City, 3-1, at Home

Published on April 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (4-1-1, 13 points, 2nd West) earned a 3-1 home victory over longtime rival Sporting Kansas City (1-4-1, 4 points, 15th West) in front of 20,290 fans at America First Field, extending the Claret-and-Cobalt's unbeaten run to five matches. RSL also remains perfect at home in 2026 with a 3-0-0 record, while posting a 11-3-2 mark on Utah soil since June 2025.

For the Club's return home following a 2-2 road draw against San Diego FC back in March 22, Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made three changes to the starting XI, the Claret-and-Cobalt looking to extend its unbeaten run to five matches against longtime rivals Sporting Kansas City.

USMNT midfielder Diego Luna returned to the lineup for his first start of the 2026 campaign, providing a creative spark in the attack alongside rookie Sergi Solans and Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui to form a dynamic front line. On the left flank, Greek defender Alex Katranis also earned his second start of the season, adding width and an attacking presence out wide.

In midfield, Dutch midfielder Stijn Spierings earned his first-ever MLS start of the campaign alongside German-born Noel Caliskan, forming a balanced partnership as RSL looked to control possession and push for all three points at America First Field.

Real Salt Lake came out aggressive from the opening whistle, immediately putting Sporting Kansas City under pressure. In the 4th minute, Caliskan found RSL starlet Luna in space just outside the box, where the midfielder took a touch before firing a left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner, beating the Kansas City goalkeeper to give RSL a 1-0 lead and Luna his first goal of the 2026 campaign. That goal now gives RSL a 49-10-19 record under Head Coach Mastroeni when scoring first.

Goalkeeper and Captain Rafael Cabral was called into action in the 16th minute, making a key save to preserve the one-goal advantage. RSL continued to press in the attacking third, nearly doubling its lead in the 22nd minute, when Guilavogui delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal, where Spanish rookie Solans met it first-time on a slide, only to see his effort crash off the crossbar.

Guilavogui tested the Kansas City goalkeeper again in the 26th minute with a strike from outside the box, forcing a save that resulted in a corner. RSL remained on the front foot, and in the 40th minute, Katranis sent a well-placed ball into the area, where Solans once again connected first-time, but for the second time his effort rattled the crossbar, keeping the score at 1-0.

Just before halftime, in the 44th minute, Spierings won possession in RSL's half and played a perfectly weighted ball to Solans, whose attempt was saved. The play was briefly reviewed by VAR for a potential red-card foul, but no call was issued, and the score remained unchanged.

RSL headed into the locker room with a 1-0 lead, carrying confidence and momentum while looking to build on its advantage in the second half.

Coming out of the locker room with intent, RSL wasted no time adding to its lead. In the 56th minute, Guilavogui flicked a clever backheel into the path of Gozo, who drove forward 1v1 against a Kansas City defender before laying the ball off to Solans. The Spaniard fired a powerful strike past the goalkeeper to double RSL's advantage at 2-0, marking his third goal in four matches.

Sporting Kansas City responded quickly. In the 59th minute, midfielder Jake Davis played the ball to defender Justin Reynolds, who found striker Dejan Joveljić just outside the box. The forward struck a shot that hit the left post and deflected into the net, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

RSL continued to push for a decisive third goal, and in the 82nd minute, the Claret-and-Cobalt delivered. Spierings played a pass into Caliskan, who quickly found Gozo just outside the box. The 19-year-old took a touch before volleying a strike into the upper corner, leaving the Kansas City goalkeeper with no chance and restoring the two-goal cushion at 3-1. The assist marked Caliskan's second of the match.

The late goal from Gozo sealed the victory for RSL in front of 20,290 roaring fans at America First Field, extending the Club's unbeaten run to five consecutive matches, with three home wins in front of three consecutive sellouts this young MLS season.

Real Salt Lake remains in the Beehive State on April 18 to host San Diego FC for the second meeting between the two sides this season, following a 2-2 draw in Southern California earlier this season. This time, the Claret-and-Cobalt return home to America First Field, where they will look to secure all three points in front of the Sandy faithful.

The April 18 contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. MT, as RSL aims to build on its strong home-field advantage and continue its momentum in front of its inspiring home crowd. ¬â¹

RSL Next Match: 4/18 @ America First Field

Real Salt Lake takes on San Diego at America First Field on April 18 at 7:30 PM.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 3: 1 SKC

RSL: Diego Luna (Noel Caliskan, Zavier Gozo) 4' - In the 4th minute, 19-year-old Zavier Gozo initiated the play, sending a ball forward to Caliskan, who quickly found Luna in space just outside the box. The RSL star took a touch before firing a left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner, beating the Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper to give RSL a 1-0 lead and Luna his first goal of the 2026 campaign.

RSL: Sergi Solans (Zavier Gozo, Morgan Guilavogui) 56' - In the 56th minute, Guilavogui flicked a clever backheel into the path of Gozo, who drove forward 1v1 against a Kansas City defender before laying the ball off to Solans. The Spaniard fired a powerful strike past the goalkeeper to double RSL's lead at 2-0, marking his third goal in four matches.

SKC: Dejan Joveljić (Justin Reynolds, Jake Davis) 59' - Just minutes later, in the 59th minute, Jake Davis played the ball to Justin Reynolds, who found Dejan Joveljić just outside the box. The striker fired a shot that struck the left post and deflected into the net, pulling Sporting Kansas City back within one and making the score 2-1.

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings) 82' - In the 82nd minute, midfielder Stijn Spierings played a pass into midfielder Noel Caliskan, who quickly found Zavier Gozo just outside the box. The attacker took a touch before volleying a strike into the upper corner, leaving the Kansas City goalkeeper with no chance and restoring RSL's two-goal advantage at 3-1. The assist marked Caliskan's second of the match.

RSL: NOTES FROM RSL 3: 1 SKC

RSL improves to 4-1-1 (13 points) on the 2026 MLS season with its third consecutive victory and extends its active unbeaten run to five matches.

11 wins 3 losses 2 draws at home since June 2025

The Claret-and-Cobalt remains unbeaten at home in 2026, continuing to build America First Field into an early-season fortress.

Attendance: 20,290 at America First Field.

RSL is now 48-10-19 (W-L-T) when scoring first during the Pablo Mastroeni era.

Midfielder Noel Caliskan recorded his first two assists of the 2026 campaign, marking his first multi-assist performance for the Club.

USMNT midfielder Diego Luna scored his first goal of the 2026 season, opening the scoring in the 4th minute.

Rookie Striker Sergi Solans netted his third goal in four MLS matches, continuing his strong start to his debut campaign.

Nineteen-year-old Zavier Gozo recorded a goal and two assists, factoring all three of RSL's goals on the night.

Gozo's 82nd-minute strike marked his second goal of the 2026 season, proved to be the game-icing tally, the same play from the same spot as former RSL man Will Johnson's MLS Goal of the Year in 2008, in the Club's second-ever match in Sandy.

Dutch midfielder Stijn Spierings recorded his first assist of the 2026 campaign, in his first-ever MLS start.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Philip Quinton, Justen Glad, Lukas Engel; Zavier Gozo (Jesús Barea,),Diego Luna (Dominik Marczuk, 84'), Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings (Griffin Dillon, 84'), Alex Katranis (Sam Junqua, 72'); Morgan Guilavogui, Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji, 72')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Max Kerkvliet, Luca Moisa, Pablo Ruiz

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Sporting Kansas City (5-4-1): John Pulskamp; Justin Reynolds (Jacob Bartlett 64'), Ethan Bartlow (Diego Borges 47'), Jansen Miller, Ian James (Zorhan Bassong 64'), Shapi Suleymanov; Manu Garcia, Jake Davis, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Calvin Harris (Stephan Afrifa 74'); Dejan Joveljic ©

Subs not used: Jack Kortkamp, Cielo Taschantret, Taylor Calheira, Kwaku Agyabeng

Head Coach: Raphael Wicky

Stats Summary: RSL / SKC

Shots: 22 / 5

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Morgan Guilavogui (Yellow Card - 88')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 4, 2026

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