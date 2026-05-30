Real Monarchs Fall, 3-1, to Sporting Kansas City II, Ending Three Match Unbeaten Streak

Published on May 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (4-5-3, 18 pts, 10th West) fall to Sporting Kansas City II (3-9-3, 13 pts, 12th West) 3-1 at Zions Bank Stadium on a cold, wet, Friday evening.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry entered the rainy affair looking to continue the strong form that has brought the Monarchs to a three match unbeaten streak. 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick Dylan Kropp earned his first professional start on the back line logging 58 minutes in the loss.

With heavy rain coming down the home side started with energy, keeping play under control in the wet conditions, in the 7th minute FW Felix Ewald got of the Monarchs' first tangible shot of the match with a powerful right footed shot from the top of the box narrowly missing the bottom left corner of the goal.

The Monarchs continued to put pressure on the visitors defense, earning multiple scoring opportunities in the first 15 minutes of play. In the 20th minute, the visitors conceded a penalty via a hand ball in the box, taken by FW Lineker Rodrigues and ultimately saved by the Kansas City goalkeeper.

In the 33rd minute, the visitors struck first following an unlucky deflection that allowed Kansas City to get a head onto the ball and into the back of the net. With four minutes of stoppage time added to the first half, the Monarchs earned a free kick just outside the box following a mistake by the visitors 'keeper who took a few steps out of his box with the ball in his hands. The set piece taken by Rodrigues was punched away from the top left corner by the goalkeeper, sending the home side into the locker room down a score.

After a defensive start to the second half, Lowry made his first substitutions of the match in the 58th minute, bringing on FW Owen Anderson and MF Omar Marquez. The visitors broke through in the 73rd minute, finding the back of the net again to take a 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs pushed on with FW Van Parker linking a pass with Ewald before receiving the ball once again in the box and sending a powerful one-touch shot under the 'keeper's attempted save to put the home side on the board. The score by the 17-year-old marks his fourth goal in three matches with the Monarchs. Just nine minutes later, Kansas City responded with its third goal of the night stealing three points on the road.

Real Monarchs now hit the road next, heading to San Jose, California to take on San Jose Earthquakes II on Sunday, June 7, at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT with broadcast available on OneFootball.

SLC 1: 3 SKC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SKC: Kashan Hines (Unassisted) 33': After a Kansas City teammate's cross in the box was deflected, the ball popped into the air for Hines who headed it into the back of the net.

SKC: Tega Ikoba (Shane Donovan, Kashan HInes) 73': Donavan sent the ball to the top of the box for HInes who sent the ball central for Ikoba who volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

SLC: Van Parker (Felix Ewald, Van Parker) 74': After receiving a pass, Ewald took the ball towards the goal line before sending it central for Parker who sent a powerful shot under the goalkeeper's arms and into the back of the net.

SKC: Tega Ikoba (Shane Donovan) 83': Donovan took a touch around his defender before chipping the ball over the back line for Ikoba who's left footed shot went into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-3-2): Trace Alphin; Gio Villa (Jack Ottley, 71'), Gio Calderon (Linkon Ream, 85'), Dylan Kropp (Omar Marquez, 58'), Ruben Mesalles ©, Chance Cowell (Owen Anderson, 58'); Izzy Amparo (Michael Wentzel, 71') Liam O'Gara, Lineker Rodrigues; Van Parker, Felix Ewald

Subs not used: Bennett Ewing, Luis Rivera, Lionel Dijiro, Cameron Estala,

Sporting Kansas City II (4-3-3): Jack Kortkamp; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot, Luca Antongirolami, Daniel Russo; Blaine Mabie ©, Shane Donovan, Carter Derksen (Troy Lor, 90+8'); Missael Rodriguez (Tega Ikoba, 67'), Kashan Hines (Edson Brooks, 90+8), Ty Haas (Zamir Loyo Reynaga, 67')

Subs not used: Jacob Molinaro, Alex Cunningham, Trevor Burns, Sam Worcester, Zane Wantland, Jacob Molinaro

Stats Summary: SLC / SKC

Shots: 25 / 16

Shots on Goal: 10 / 6

Saves: 3 / 8

Corner Kicks: 7 / 4

Fouls: 13 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SKC: Jack Francka (Yellow Card - 6')

SKC: Carter Derksen (Yellow Card - 19')

SLC: Izzy Amparo (Yellow Card - 51')

SLC: Gio Calderon (Yellow Card - 82')

SLC: Michael Wentzel (Yellow Card - 85')

SLC: Jack Ottley (Yellow Card - 90+3')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.