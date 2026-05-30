Toronto FC II Tops Philadelphia Union II

Published on May 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 2-1 to Toronto FC II on Friday night at York Lions Stadium. Toronto opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Fletcher Bank before Tristan Blyth doubled the lead in the 51st. Academy midfielder Matheus De Paula pulled one back in the 61st minute with a long-range finish from well outside the box, but Union II could not find the equalizer.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to the Sportsplex at Matthews to face Crown Legacy on Friday, June 5th (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Philadelphia Union II (1) - Toronto FC II (2)

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, ON)

Friday, May 29, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Assigned by CSA

AR1: Assigned by CSA

AR2: Assigned by CSA

4TH: Assigned by CSA

GOALS/ASSISTS

TOR - Fletcher Bank (Campbell-Dennis) 41'

TOR - Tristan Blyth (Campbell-Dennis) 51'

PHI - Matheus De Paula (Moore) 61'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

TOR - Diego Nue-Brito (caution) 80'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 50'), Oliver Pratt, Oscar Benitez, Matheus De Paula, Willyam Ferreira, Kellan LeBlanc (Giovanny Sequera 67'), Malik Jakupovic, Eddy Davis III (Nehan Hasan 77').

Substitutes not used: Mamoutou Berthé, Charli Lorenz.

Toronto FC II: Zakaria Nakhly, Stefan Kapor, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisolm, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Bryce Boneau (Diego Nue-Brito 78'), Marko Stojadinovic, Tristan Blyth (Damar Dixon 66'), Fletcher Bank, Jahmarie Nolan (Elias Khodri 78'), Antone Bossenberry (Shyon Pinnock 86').

Substitutes not used: Dékwon Barrow, Dominic Kantorowicz, Luca Costabile, Kervon Kerr, Edwin Omoregbe.

TEAM NOTES

Academy midfielder Matheus De Paula scored his second professional goal.







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