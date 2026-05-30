Toronto FC II (2) - Philadelphia Union II (1) Postgame Summary

Published on May 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







TORONTO FC II (2) - PHILADELPHIA UNION II (1) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Fletcher Bank 41' (Raequan Campbell-Dennis)

TOR - Tristan Blyth 51' (Raequan Campbell-Dennis)

PHI - Matheus De Paula 61' (Kaiden Moore)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Diego Nué-Brito 80' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 5-4-3 19 points

Philadelphia Union II 5-5-2 18 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Tristan Blyth (Damar Dixon 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau (Diego Nué-Brito 78'), Fletcher Bank; Jahmarie Nolan (Elias Khodri 78'), Antone Bossenberry (Shyon Pinnock 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Luca Costabile, Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Kervon Kerr

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Pierce Holbrook; Oliver Pratt, Finn Sundstrom, Rafael Uzcátegui (C), Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 50'); Kellan LeBlanc (Giovanny Sequera 67'), Óscar Benítez Cobo, Matheus De Paula, Willyam Ferreira; Malik Jakupovic, Edward Davis (Nehan Hasan 77')

Substitutes Not Used: Charli Lorenz, Mamoutou Berthé

MEDIA NOTES

With his 41st minute goal, Fletcher Bank has now recorded a team-leading eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) since joining Toronto FC II in February 2026.

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Tristan Blyth scored his first goal for TFC II, becoming the eighth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

TFC Academy defender Raequan Campbell-Dennis registered his first assist for the Young Reds.

Campbell-Dennis recorded multiple goal contributions (two assists) in a single match for the first time with Toronto FC II.







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