Toronto FC II Holds off Philadelphia Union II

Published on May 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (5W-4L-3T, 19 points) earned points for a third straight MLS NEXT Pro match with a 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union II (5W-5L-2T, 18 points) on Friday evening, courtesy of goals from Fletcher Bank and Tristan Blyth at York Lions Stadium.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes from the side that earned two points against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday with Zakaria Nakhly, Stefan Kapor, Tristan Blyth and Jahmarie Nolan entering the starting eleven in place of Adisa De Rosario, Luca Costabile, Damar Dixon and Kervon Kerr.

TFC II controlled the opening half from the opening whistle, enjoying the majority of possession and outshooting the visitors by a commanding 10-2 margin prior to the break.

Moments before half-time, the Young Reds found their breakthrough courtesy of a well-worked team move that started from the back and carved through Union II with a slick passing sequence. On the play, Raequan Campbell-Dennis picked out the run of Fletcher Bank in behind, before the winger cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed strike from distance to give TFC II a deserved lead heading into the interval.

The 41st minute opener marked a team-leading eighth goal contribution (four goals, four assists) for Bank, while TFC Academy product Campbell-Dennis recorded his first assist for the Young Reds.

TFC II doubled their advantage six minutes after the restart through another fluid passing move, as a neat 12-pass sequence carved open the visitors' defence. The move culminated with Raequan Campbell-Dennis squaring the ball for Tristan Blyth, who calmly slotted home with a composed finish.

The 51st minute goal, which featured a pair of TFC Academy products linking up, marked Blyth's first professional goal for TFC II, while Campbell-Dennis recorded multiple goal contributions in a single match for the first time in his professional career.

Philadelphia Union II halved the deficit ten minutes later when Matheus De Paula latched onto Kaiden Moore's pass before unleashing a powerful long-range strike into the top corner to cut TFC II's advantage to 2-1.

TFC II then stood firm defensively through a windy finish at York Lions Stadium, holding off late pressure despite Philadelphia Union II pushing for an equalizer to close out a hard-fought 2-1 victory and secure points in their third consecutive MLS NEXT Pro match.

Up next, the Young Reds host Huntsville City FC on Friday, June 5. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

TOR - Fletcher Bank 41' (Raequan Campbell-Dennis)

TOR - Tristan Blyth 51' (Raequan Campbell-Dennis)

PHI - Matheus De Paula 61' (Kaiden Moore)

Misconduct Summary

TOR - Diego Nué-Brito 80' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Tristan Blyth (Damar Dixon 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau (Diego Nué-Brito 78'), Fletcher Bank; Jahmarie Nolan (Elias Khodri 78'), Antone Bossenberry (Shyon Pinnock 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Luca Costabile, Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Kervon Kerr

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Pierce Holbrook; Oliver Pratt, Finn Sundstrom, Rafael Uzcátegui (C), Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 50'); Kellan LeBlanc (Giovanny Sequera 67'), Óscar Benítez Cobo, Matheus De Paula, Willyam Ferreira; Malik Jakupovic, Edward Davis (Nehan Hasan 77')

Substitutes Not Used: Charli Lorenz, Mamoutou Berthé

MEDIA NOTES

With his 41st minute goal, Fletcher Bank has now recorded a team-leading eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) since joining Toronto FC II in February 2026.

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Tristan Blyth scored his first goal for TFC II, becoming the eighth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

TFC Academy defender Raequan Campbell-Dennis registered his first assist for the Young Reds.

Campbell-Dennis recorded multiple goal contributions (two assists) in a single match for the first time with Toronto FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 29, 2026

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