Tega Ikoba Bags Brace in 3-1 SKC II Road Win over Real Monarchs

Published on May 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (3-9-3, 13 points) picked up their second road win of the season in a 3-1 triumph over Real Monarchs (4-5-3, 18 points) on Friday night at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. Kashan Hines got the guests out in front in the first half after a pk save from Jack Kortkamp kept the game scoreless. Tega Ikoba came on in the 67th minute and combined twice with Shane Donovan to lift Sporting KC II past Real Monarchs.

Felix Ewald had the first look of the game, ripping a shot just wide of the near post from inside the 18, seven minutes in. SKC II had a pair of chances go wanting including Robert Alphin's first save on Donovan. Real Monarchs almost opened the scoring just after the 10-minute mark, but perfectly timed charge from Kortkamp cut down the angle and allowed the keeper to drop down and make a kick save on Gio Villa.

Kortkamp made his second save in the 18th, but the recycled ball deflected off Carter Derksen's outstretched arm in the box, and the hosts were given a penalty. For the second time in the early stages of the contest, Kortkamp came up clutch, diving to his right to deny Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos's penalty attempt and keep the game goalless.

Forward Ty Haas used the slick pitch to his advantage in the 33rd, letting a sliding defender glide past him before driving a cross off a defender where it fell to Hines in the middle of the six. The U.S. Youth International rose above his defender and redirected the ball into the back of the net with a simple flick of the head to give Kansas City a one goal lead.

In first half stoppage time, Kortkamp was called for handling the ball outside of his box. The keeper made up for his mistake with a leaping save to keep SKC II's lead secure before the break. Five minutes into the half, Donovan settled a bouncing through ball in the area and ripped a shot on frame that was turned aside by Alphin. The following corner from Francka was cleared only as far as Daniel Russo who unloaded a shot that ricocheted off the bottom of the bar and somehow bounced away from goal.

A well worked attack from the Monarchs in the 63rd resulted in a volleyed effort from Rodrigues dos Santos that slowly floated into Kortkamp's arms. Head coach Lee Tschantret made his first changes in the 67th minute, swapping Haas and Missael Rodriguez for Ikoba and Zamir Loyo Reynaga. After playing just six minutes, Ikoba went aerial to meet a cross from Donovan right in front of goal, poking it past the keeper to double SKC II's lead.

The hosts wasted no time in pulling one back, scoring a minute later off the foot of Van Parker in the middle of the 18. Ikoba reclaimed the two goal advantage after combining brilliantly with Donovan yet again. A scoop pass from the midfielder put Ikoba in on goal where the second half substitute finished off another close-range effort with a left-footed poke past the oncoming keeper.

On the cusp of the 90th minute, Kortkamp made his seventh save, denying a clean hit from Linkon Ream. Edson Brooks and Troy Lor came on for Hines and Derksen before the final whistle and SKC II took home all three points.

After playing six matches in May, SKC II will play just two in June, both on the road. First, they will face MNUFC 2 on Monday, June 8 at National Sports Center Stadium at 7 p.m. CT. They will then face Austin FC II at Parmer Field on Sunday June 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Both games will air live on both MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Sporting KC II 3-1 Real Monarchs

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (3-9-3, 13 points) 1 2 3

Real Monarchs (4-5-3, 18 points) 0 1 1

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot, Luca Antongirolami, Daniel Russo (Zane Wantland 83'); Blaine Mabie (C), Carter Derksen (Troy Lor 90+7'), Shane Donovan; Missael Rodriguez (Tega Ikoba 67'), Kashan Hines (Edson Brooks 90+7'), Ty Haas (Zamir Loyo Reynaga 67')

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Alex Cunningham, Sam Worcester, Trevor Burns

Real Monarchs: Robert Alphin; Gio Villa (Jack Ottley 71'), Dylan Kropp (Omar Marquez 58'), Giovanni Calderon (Linkon Ream 85'), Ruben Mesalles (C), Chance Cowell (Owen Anderson 58'); Liam O'Gara, Izahi Amparo (Michael Wentzel 71'), Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos; Van Parker, Felix Ewald

Subs Not Used: Bennett Ewing, Camron Estala, Luis Rivera, Lionel Djiro

Scoring Summary:

SKC - Kashan Hines 4 (Unassisted) 33'

SKC - Tega Ikoba 2 (Shane Donovan) 73'

SLC - Van Parker 4 (Felix Ewald) 74'

SKC - Tega Ikoba 3 (Shane Donovan) 83'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Jack Francka (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 6'

SKC - Carter Derksen (Yellow Card; Dissent) 19'

SLC - Izahi Amparo (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 49'

SLC - Giovanni Calderon (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 82'

SLC - Michael Wentzel (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 85'

SLC - Jack Ottley (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 90+3'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC SLC

Shots

16 25

Shots on Goal

9 6

Saves

7 3

Fouls

11 13

Offsides

2 2

Corner Kicks

4 7

Referee: Promise Adebayo-Ige

Assistant Referee: Shane Richards

Assistant Referee: Devon Dieckman

Fourth Official: Brendan Lucas







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 29, 2026

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