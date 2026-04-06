Crown Legacy FC Named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Matchweek for Week 5

Published on April 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced that Crown Legacy FC has earned Team of the Matchweek honors for Matchweek 5. The honors come following the Club's fifth-stright victory to open the season after a 2-0 win over Atlanta United 2 on April 3. This is the second weekly award earned by CLFC this year, the last coming after Crown Legacy's 7-2 win over Huntsville City FC.

Crown Legacy wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, striking in the first minute of the match. Winger Nathan Richmond danced through defenders on the right flank before sliding it over to Hugo Mbgonue who sent it in with a sliding strike at the six-yard-box.

CLFC doubled its lead in the 50th minute thanks to Charlotte FC defender Henry Kessler. The centerback found himself on the receiving end of a corner kick at the near post, flicking it to the other end of goal with a header for a 2-0 advantage.

Academy goalkeeper Quinn Syrett kept his first professional clean sheet after posting two big saves on the evening. The shutout is the third-consecutive that the Club has held.

Crown Legacy FC currently stands atop the Eastern Conference standings with 15 points and a +16-goal differential, the best in MLS NEXT Pro. The Club returns to action on Sunday, April 12, when the Club hits the road to take on Toronto FC II. Kickoff at York Lions Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com or OneFootball.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 6, 2026

Crown Legacy FC Named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Matchweek for Week 5 - Crown Legacy FC

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