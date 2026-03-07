CLFC scores most goals in a single-match in Club history

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC opened its 2026 home slate with a 7-2 thrashing over Huntsville City FC. It was the most that CLFC has ever scored in a single-match and the game saw six different goalscorers for the home side.

Academy forward Daniel Brown also made his debut, marking him as the ninth youngest debutant in MLS NEXT Pro history. He is 14 years, nine months and 29 days old.

Crown Legacy didn't waste any time, striking in just the third minute of the contest. Homegrown winger Nimfasha Berchimas snuck up on a Huntsville defender in their box, forcing a turnover to the feet of Rodolfo Aloko. The Beninese attacker teed it up to Hugo Mbonge who calmy finished up the right hand side of goal.

After earning a dangerous free kick in the 15th minute, Berchimas stood over the set piece and sent the ball under the wall and towards goal, but took a defelection and met the arm of Huntsville's outstretched keeper. However, Aloko continued pressuring and controlled the deflection off the keeper and gave CLFC an early 2-0 lead.

Aloko would find the net again just four minutes later. After Berchimas slotted a ball to Aloko in the center of the penalty area, the forward faked a shot to drop his defender and the goalkeeper before flicking the ball over the goal line.

Huntsville found their way on the board in the 27th minute off a free kick, with Angel Iniguez slipping a shot under CLFC's wall and through the hands of the keeper.

CLFC again found their way on the scoresheet before the halftime break, this time in the 43rd minute. The play began with Aloko sending a through ball to Nathan Richmond on the break, who foated over to the right wing before picking out Berchimas through traffic who was waiting on the back post for an easy finish.

Huntsville found its second and last of the night in first half stoppage. Defender Willian Sangoquiza was battling a Huntsville attacker on a breakaway that ended in the box, with Sangoquiza muscling the attacker to the ground and drawing a penalty. Maximus Ekk stepped up and scored by sending it up the right side.

Richmond notched the sixth for Legacy after fighting hard in the penalty area, chasing down the ball and pressuring defenders before poking it away and blasting it past the keeper.

CLFC struck again for its sixth on the night in the 68th. Richmond started things by whipping a corner into the six-yard box, meeting the head of defender Assane Ouedraogo. Dispite making good contact with his head, Huntsville met the ball, but Ouedraogo positioned himself so that the clearance ricocheted off his back and into goal.

Later in the 81st minute, 2026 SuperDraft selection Will Cleary snagged his first professional goal off a corner kick sent in by Daniel Longo, chesting it over the keeper as he fell to the ground.

Crown Legacy FC returns to action on Sunday, March 15, when the Club continues its four-match homestand against Inter Miami CF II. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and admission is free.

Match Notes:

Academy forward Daniel Brown made his professional debut at 14 years, 9 months and 29 days. Brown is the ninth youngest debutant in MLS NEXT Pro history.

Rodolfo Aloko continued his scoring streak, bagging two goals and one assist. He is up to 4G, 1A through two matches.

MLS SuperDraft selection Nathan Richmond recorded his first professional goal and first two assists after coming off the bench.

Homegrown winger Nimfasha Berchimas recorded a goal and assist.

Newcomer and former Toronto FC Homegrown Hugo Mbonge scored three minutes into his CLFC debut.

2026 MLS SuperDraft selection Will Cleary recorded his first professional goal.

Free agent signing Daniel Longo made his debut and recorded his first professional assist.

Scoring Summary:

3' - CLFC - Hugo Mbonge (Rodolfo Aloko)

15' - CLFC - Rodolfo Aloko (Unassisted)

19' - CLFC - Rodolfo Aloko (Nimfasha Berchimas)

27' - HNT - Angel Iniguez (Charles Brunet)

43' - CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas (Nathan Richmond)

45'+3' - HNT - Maximus Ekk (Penalty)

45'+5' - CLFC - Nathan Richmond (Unassisted)

68' - CLFC - Assane Ouedraogo (Unassisted)

81' - CLFC - Will Cleary (Daniel Longo)

Disciplinary Summary:

30' - HNT - Nicholas Pariano (Caution Y)

45'+3' - CLFC - Willian Sangoquiza (Caution Y)

53' - CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y)

61' - CLFC - Ashton Kamdem (Caution Y)

90'+2' - HNT Moises Veliz Rodriguez (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Quinn Syrett (GK); Ashton Kamdem, Assane Ouedraogo, Willian Sangoquiza (C), Will Cleary; Baye Coulibaly (Simon Tonidandel - 72'), Andrej Subotić (Daniel Longo - 79'); Nimfasha Berchimas (Daniel Brown - 79'),Hugo Mbonge, Rodolfo Aloko (Sebastian Ventura - 72'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Nathan Richmond - 12')

Unused Subs: Kai Longanecker (GK); Wyatt Holt; Ethan Curtis; Magic Smalls

Huntsville City FC Starting XI:

Xavier Valdez (GK); Gabriel Alonso (Liam Devan - 74'), Nigel Price, Leo Christiano, Malachi Molina; Charles Brunet (Moises Veliz Rodriguez - 61'), Jayvin Van Deventer (Xavier Aguilar - 74'), Nicholas Pariano (C) (Patrick Amarh - 84'); Klaus Sullivan (Liam Stribling - 84'), Maximus Ekk, Angel Iniguez

Unused Subs: Emmanuel Arias (GK); Isac Enriquez; Ari Saliu; David Salukombo







