Crown Legacy FC Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC and MLS NEXT Pro today announced the league's 2026 regular season schedule.

Crown Legacy FC will kick off its season on Sunday, March 1 when the Club travels to Finley Stadium to take on Chattanooga FC at 3:00 p.m. ET. CLFC will then host Huntsville City FC for its home opener on Friday, March 6 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.

CLFC will play 28 matches, 14 home and 14 away, in the 2026 regular season and will compete in the Southeast Division. MLS NEXT Pro will also continue to play through the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June and July. Like the 2025 season, the Club will take on divisional opponents three times and will round out the rest of the schedule with matchups against intraconference opponents.

In addition to the Club's season opener and home opener, notable fixtures include home matchups with the league's 30th member and third independent team Connecticut United FC on August 23, as well as in-state rivals Carolina Core FC on September 12. CLFC will also face 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champions Red Bull New York II on July 26 at MSU Soccer Park.

