Atlanta United 2 Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule

ATLANTA - MLS NEXT Pro today announced the 2026 regular season schedule. Atlanta United 2 will open the season on March 1 on the road at New England Revolution II, while Decision Day is set for Sunday, Sept. 20 on the road at Orlando City B.

With Kennesaw State University set to serve as a training venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ATL UTD 2 will play its first eight home matches at the Turner Soccer Complex on the campus of the University of Georgia through mid-July. The club's final six home matches of the season will be played at a site to be determined in the coming months.

Matches at the Turner Soccer Complex will be open to the public at no charge. Ticketing information for the final six home matches will be communicated at a later date.

Following the season opener on the road, Atlanta will host its next two matches against Carolina Core (Mar. 8) and Huntsville City FC on Mar. 15. Then the team will embark on its longest road stretch of the season with seven of its next eight matches away from home. The only home match during that two-month stretch is on Sunday, May 10 against Orlando City B at the Turner Soccer Complex.

As we enter the summer months, ATL UTD 2 will play seven of nine matches at home during June and July. The stretch begins with home tilts against Chicago Fire FC (June 6) and a rivalry matchup against Chattanooga FC on Saturday, June 13. After a road match at Columbus, the club will play three consecutive home matches against Crown Legacy (June 27), Toronto FC II (July 4) and Inter Miami CF II (July 11). July closes with home matches against NYCFC II (July 26) and Carolina Core FC on Friday, July 31.

In the month of August, Atlanta will once again have a three-match home stand when they host Red Bull New York II (Aug. 14), Chicago Fire II (Aug. 18) and Orlando City B (Aug. 22). The month closes out with a trip to Fort Lauderdale to take on Inter Miami CF II on Aug. 28. September brings the final three matches of the regular season. The final home match is on Sept. 8 against league newcomers Connecticut United. That match is followed by two road tilts to close out the year. First up, ATL UTD 2 will travel to Chattanooga FC on Sept. 13 before heading to Orlando City B for Decision Day on Sept. 20.

2026 broadcast information will be shared at a later date.

View the full 2026 Atlanta United 2 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule below:

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Sunday, March 1 @ New England Revolution II TBD

Sunday, March 8 Carolina Core FC 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 Huntsville City FC 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 @ Crown Legacy FC 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10 @ Inter Miami CF II 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 @ Chicago Fire FC II 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 @ Carolina Core FC 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 Orlando City B 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 @ Crown Legacy FC 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 @ Huntsville City FC 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 @ Philadelphia Union II 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 Chicago Fire FC II 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 Chattanooga FC 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 @ Columbus Crew 2 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 Crown Legacy FC 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 Toronto FC II 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 Inter Miami CF II 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 @ Huntsville City FC 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 New York City FC II 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 31 Carolina Core FC 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 @ Chattanooga FC 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14 Red Bull New York II 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18 Chicago Fire FC II 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 Orlando City B 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 28 @ Inter Miami CF II 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 8 Connecticut United FC 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 @ Chattanooga FC 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 @ Orlando City B TBD







