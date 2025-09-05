Atlanta United 2 to Play Friendly against Belize National Team

Published on September 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced it will play a friendly match against the Belize National Team on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta United Training Ground. The match - which is in conjunction with the Belize Tourism Board, an official partner of Atlanta United - will be closed to the public and streamed live at www.atlutd.com/live.

Belize Head Coach Charlie Slusher was hired on July 29, 2024, and has coached the team to a 5-4-1 record. The Jaguars play in Concacaf, most recently competing this past June in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification. The side notably went undefeated in 2024 under Slusher, earning four wins in the Concacaf Nations League, and a win and draw in the Concacaf Gold Cup Qualification.

The Belize roster is led by goalkeeper Woodrow West, who wears the armband and leads the active roster with 46 caps, fifth on the team's all-time appearance list. Forward Carlos Bernárdez and midfielder Jordy Polanco lead the team with 15 combined goals, ranking second and third on the team's all-time goals list respectively.

ATL UTD 2 (7-8-8, 31 points) is currently on break from MLS NEXT Pro action due to the FIFA international break, and will return to play on Saturday, Sept. 13 as it travels to Carolina Core FC at Truist Point Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLSNEXTPro.com). Some ATL UTD 2 matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app while the remainder of matches are streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.







