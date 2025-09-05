Colorado Rapids 2 Set to Play Next Match at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Stadium
Published on September 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
Colorado Rapids 2's upcoming match on September 14 against Houston Dynamo 2 is scheduled to take place at the University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. MT in Greeley, Colorado.
Ticket purchases will be made available in the coming days on https://www.coloradorapids.com/rapids2/.
