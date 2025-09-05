Colorado Rapids 2 Set to Play Next Match at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Stadium

Published on September 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2's upcoming match on September 14 against Houston Dynamo 2 is scheduled to take place at the University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. MT in Greeley, Colorado.

Ticket purchases will be made available in the coming days on https://www.coloradorapids.com/rapids2/.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.