Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to New York Red Bulls II in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup

Published on November 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 fell in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup to New York Red Bulls II in a shootout following a 3-3 stalemate after regulation and extra time. Goals from Mamadou Billo Diop, James Cameron, and Antony García paired by an outstanding performance in net from Zackory Campagnolo weren't enough as the league title went to New York after the final whistle.

After feeling the anticipation all week long, Colorado and New York finally took the pitch for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup on Saturday night in New Jersey.

Red Bulls II began the match with the most momentum, creating chances in the final third on multiple occasions soon after the opening whistle. Up for the task was the Colorado back line and goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo, who made incredible stops all throughout the first 45 to keep New York off the board in the first half.

Colorado's stalwart defense eventually led to more attacking chances, directly resulting in the first goal of the match in the 34th minute.

After a few passes along the back line, the ball eventually found its way to midfielder Sam Bassett, who whipped the ball with one touch down the right side of the pitch to find Steve Flores. The defender then carried the ball and sent in a cross to find Mamadou Billo Diop in the middle of the box, who got a touch on the ball that found the back of the net to give Colorado the lead.

From there, the Rapids 2 attack found new life. The side kept pushing in the final third, putting the New York defense on their heels. This pressure proved to pay dividends, as Colorado would double their lead in stoppage time.

Sparking the play was forward Alex Harris, who geared up to throw in the ball deep in opponent territory. The MLS SuperDraft pick heaved in a throw to the middle of the box, eventually finding James Cameron who redirected a shot on net to give his side a 2-0 lead.

The half would end there, with Rapids 2 carrying a two-goal advantage into the final 45 minutes of the match.

New York came out of the half with desperation in their attack, creating more chances in the hopes of making a comeback.

Their efforts paid off, with the home side halving their deficit in the 66th minute thanks to a goal from Rafael Mosquera.

Red Bulls II struck soon after to equalize, with forward Roald Mitchell evening the score at two in the 68th minute.

Colorado did not let conceding two quick goals bring their energy down, as the attack quickly began to strike back to try and regain their lead. A pair of substitutes were the spark that Rapids 2 needed to claim the lead once again in the 78th minute.

After regaining the ball at midfield, substitute Antony García began to dribble down the middle of the pitch. The Honduran calmly weaved through defenders and ripped a shot from the top of the box into the lower left corner of the net to take the 3-2 lead.

New York had their eyes on striking back once again, creating opportunities in Colorado's penalty area. That added pressure resulted in the side drawing a foul, leading to a penalty kick. Mosquera stepped up to take the kick and sent his shot home, evening the match once again in the 81st minute.

That would be all for the scoring in regulation, with the MLS NEXT Pro Cup heading to extra time for the first time in league history.

The first half of extra time marked a change of pace from the first 90 minutes of the match, with high-quality chances few and far between.

The second half was more of the same. New York received the best opportunity of the half, but Campagnolo was there to play hero and make a tremendous save to help preserve the stalemate and eventually send the match to a shootout to determine the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro champion.

After misses by Colorado in their first two rounds of the shootout, New York claimed control and did not let it go. Red Bulls II came out on top, 3-1, to close out the match and hoist the MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Scoring Summary:

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (Steve Flores) 34'

COL - James Cameron (Alex Harris) 45+1'

RBNY - Rafael Mosquera (Nate Worth) 65'

RBNY - Roald Mitchell (Nehuén Benedetti) 67'

COL - Antony García (Wayne Frederick) 65'

RBNY - Rafael Mosquera (PK) 81'

Penalty Kick Summary:

COL - Anderson Rosa (Miss)

RBNY - Nate Worth (Goal)

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (Miss)

RBNY - Mijahir Jimenez (Goal)

COL - Antony García (Goal)

RBNY - Andy Rojas (Goal)

COL - Alex Harris (Miss)

Notables:

F Mamadou Billo Diop opened the scoring with his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

The club's leading goalscorer added to his season tally for his 15th goal of the season across all competitions.

D James Cameron recorded his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs in stoppage time of the first half

The Canadian has now recorded three goal contributions in this year's playoffs (2g, 1a)

F Antony García recorded his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs in the 73rd minute.

F Alex Harris recorded his third assist of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Cameron's goal.

The first team forward has now recorded a goal contribution in all four playoff matches, bringing his total to six (3g, 3a).

D Steve Flores recorded his first assist of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Diop's goal.

M Wayne Frederick recorded his first assist of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on García's goal.

The 2025 MS NEXT Pro Cup went to extra time for the first time in the league's four-year history.







