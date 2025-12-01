Colorado Rapids 2 Announce End of Season Roster Updates

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 have announced several roster updates following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The club will have nine players from the current roster return under contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Players under contract for next season include; Zackory Campagnolo, James Cameron, Josh Copeland, Mamadou Billo Diop, Rogelio Garcia, Grant Gilmore, Charlie Harper, Vincent Rinaldi, and Sydney Wathuta.

Goalkeeper Nico Hansen will enter the 2026 season on a first team contract after having his option picked up by the club.

The club has chosen to decline the options on defenders Anderson Rosa and Matthew Senanou, and will not execute the purchase option on Antony Garcia's loan.

Defenders Josh Belluz and Steve Flores along with midfielders Yosuke Hanya and Malik Pinto are out of contract.

Under Contract for 2026 (9): Zackory Campagnolo, James Cameron, Josh Copeland, Mamadou Billo Diop, Rogelio Garcia, Grant Gilmore, Charlie Harper, Vincent Rinaldi, Sydney Wathuta

Signed First Team contract (1): Nico Hansen

Option declined (2): Anderson Rosa, Matthew Senanou

Loan expired (1): Antony Garcia

Out of contract (4): Josh Belluz, Steve Flores, Yosuke Hanya, Malik Pinto







