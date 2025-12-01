Chattanooga FC Signs Defender Yves Tcheuyap

Published on December 1, 2025

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed full-back Yves Tcheuyap to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending league and federation approval.

Tcheuyap joins CFC from Crown Legacy FC, where he started in 14 of his 20 appearances and racked up a total of 1,310 minutes with two assists.

Prior to Crown Legacy, he played three years of collegiate soccer at East Tennessee State University before transferring to NC State University. Tcheuyap averaged 86 minutes per match across 20 appearances with the Wolfpack and tallied four assists in his last season of college soccer.

"Yves brings experience, energy and a dynamic style of play that will add a new dimension to the team," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Having spent part of his college career in Tennessee before starring at NC State, we are excited he will back and exciting fans here in Chattanooga."

"We faced him this past season and were very aware of him," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He has the ability to close the distance when defending and be able to get up and down the field to join the attack and get back and defend. He's very good on the ball, so he'll add a different dynamic to our backline."

Tcheuyap expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm very excited to play in front of some of the best fans in the country. I think that having a relationship with the community is very important and I can't wait to contribute both as a player and as a member of the community."

Name: Yves Tcheuyap

Pronunciation: E-ves Ch-eye-ahp

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: October 3, 2003

Hometown: Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Previous club: Crown Legacy FC

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs defender Yves Tcheuyap to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.







