Chattanooga FC Signs Defender Anton Sorenson

Published on November 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed left-back Anthony "Anton" Sorenson for the upcoming 2026 season. Sorenson joins CFC from USL League One side Charlotte Independence, pending league and federatation approval.

Sorensen spent the majority of his elite development years in the Philadelphia Union Academy system and made 12 appearances for Philadelphia Union II in the USL Championship in 2020. Sorenson played for Union II when the club transitioned to MLS NEXT Pro in 2022 and 2023, making 45 appearances, including two playoff matches.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sorenson has been brought into U.S. Youth International team camps on multiple occasions from U14 to U16 age groups. Notably, he helped the U.S. finish in third place at the 2018 Torneo Delle Naizoni in Gorizia, Italy.

"After the success we achieved in 2025, our focus is on building a team that can sustain and elevate that level," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Anthony's background, professionalism and drive make him a great addition as we continue to raise the bar at Chattanooga FC. We expect him to have a major impact in all moments of the game."

"Anthony joins us from a competitive team and we watched him during the season and live as well during the playoffs," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's very good on the ball, very controlled, comfortable under pressure and he's great going forward in one-vs-ones. He has a good positional sense for defending. He adds to our backline with some different qualities to what we had this year."

Sorenson expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm very excited to play in front of fans that care about their city and come out to prove that they care," said Sorenson. "So we have to put a show on for them."

Name: Anthony Sorenson

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7'

Date of Birth: January 25, 2003

Hometown: Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: Charlotte Independence

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs left-back Anthony Sorenson to a one-year contract.







