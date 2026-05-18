Chattanooga FC Earns 3-1 Win over FC Cincinnati 2

Published on May 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC celebrate a goal against FC Cincinnati 2

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC celebrate a goal against FC Cincinnati 2(Chattanooga FC)

Chattanooga FC made it back-to-back away wins with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 in Highland Heights, Kentucky on Sunday evening.

An utterly dominant first half performance ultimately earned CFC all three points. Alex Krehl opened the scoring within five minutes with a crafty near-post finish. Damien Barker John scored the goal of the night with a moment of individual brilliance, sending in a beautifully-placed curled finish, while Tate Robertson added a third for the Boys in Blue with a signature free-kick in the bottom corner.

Krehl and Barker John both reached four goals on the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season to equal captain Alex McGrath's tally for the club lead this year.

CFC led almost every stat line at the half in what was perhaps the club's most dominant performance of any half this season.

The hosts would answer with a goal in the 64th minute as Felix Samson bundled one in after a Cincinnati corner, but the Boys in Blue managed the remainder of the match professionally to secure a crucial three points in the Eastern Conference.

There were several positive developments for Interim Head Coach Richard Dixon and Co. Yuval Cohen made his first MLS NEXT Pro start since returning from injury. Steeve Louis Jean made his first league start since October 5, 2025, while Francis Amoateng came off the bench to make his debut for the club.

Up next

Chattanooga FC will be back in action at home at Finley Stadium against Carolina Core on May 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the latest edition of the Independent Derby. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.

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