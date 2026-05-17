Judah Siqueira Nets Late Winner as Revolution II Claim 1-0 Victory over Orlando City B

Published on May 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (5-2-3, 20 pts.) claimed a 1-0 victory over Orlando City B (3-3-4, 16 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at Beirne Stadium on the campus of Bryant University.

Revolution II battled Orlando City B throughout the match, holding a 3-1 edge in shots on goal, but the breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time. Academy product Judah Siqueira forced a turnover and carried the ball up the field to score his first goal of the 2026 campaign, securing New England's late winner.

The opening 45 minutes played out evenly, with both sides registering one shot on target, sending the teams into the locker room in a 0-0 deadlock. Revolution II's best chance came in the 17th minute, when Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh carried the ball upfield before slipping a pass to fellow Homegrown Malcolm Fry. The winger, making his third start of the season, fired a low, driven effort on frame, but Orlando goalkeeper Luca Maxim scooped it up to keep the match level.

Both sides' goalkeepers came up with big saves to keep the match knotted at 0-0. Revolution II nearly broke through in the 74th minute when midfielder Carlos Zambrano, who entered as a 62nd-minute substitute, fired a shot on goal, but Maxim was there to make the stop. On the other end, New England goalkeeper Donovan Parisian came off his line to deny a threatening Orlando City chance, preserving the scoreless draw. Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, made one save this afternoon, helping Revolution II remain tied for the league lead with five clean sheets this season.

The decisive goal came in the closing minutes, as Siqueira scored in additional time to secure the win for New England. The 17-year-old forced Orlando to turn the ball over on the left flank and sprinted toward goal. Once in striking distance, the midfielder calmly slotted the game-winner into the back of the net. The tally marked his second professional goal and his first of the 2026 campaign.

New England is back on the road, traveling to Crown Legacy FC on Friday, May 22. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff at the Sportsplex at Matthews is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

New England is riding a three-game winning streak, extending its all-time series lead over Orlando City B to 5-2-2.

GK Donovan Parisian made his sixth start of the 2026 campaign, recording one save and helping Revolution II remain tied for the league lead with five clean sheets this season. Parisian's clean sheet marked the first time this season an opponent has shut out Orlando.

M Judah Siqueira netted the decisive goal this afternoon, opening his 2026 account. The Easton, Mass. native made his ninth appearance and completed 100 percent of his passes during his seven-minute shift.

Three New England players registered two key passes in today's match - M Malcolm Fry, M Cristiano Oliveira, and F/W Shuma Sasaki.

F/W Myles Morgan fueled the attacking effort against Orlando City B, matching a game-high four shots.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #10

New England Revolution II 1 vs. Orlando City B 0

May 17, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Amin Hadzic

Assistant Referee: Tyler Spiczka

Assistant Referee: Doug Clayton

Fourth Official: Gurhan Dolgun

Weather: 83 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira 1 (Unassisted) 90'+1

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Jacob Ramirez (Yellow Card) 15'

NE - Malcolm Fry (Yellow Card) 51'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Schinieder Mimy (Jared Smith 83'), Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin (C), Damario McIntosh; Allan Oyirwoth (Carlos Zambrano 62'), Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira; Shuma Sasaki (Jayden Da 65'), Myles Morgan (Judah Siqueira 83'), Malcolm Fry

Substitutes Not Used: Sharod George, Logan Azar, Sheridan McNish, Matthew Tibbetts, Max Weinstein

Orlando City B: Luca Maxim; Bernardo Rhein (C), Titus Sandy Jr. (Clovis Archange 73'), Landon Okonski, Parker Amoo-Mensah (Jaylen Yearwood 83'); Jacob Ramirez (Caleb Trombino 67'), Dylan Judelson; Mattew Belgodere, Ignacio Gomez, Issah Haruna (Justin Hylton 83'); Pedro Leao (Logan Tsopanoglou 73')

Substitutes Not Used: Albright Chikamso, Juan Rojas

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Orlando City B

12 Shots 10

3 Shots (on Target) 1

5 Blocked Shots 3

1 Saves 2

5 Corner Kicks 4

1 Offsides 1

10 Fouls 8

391 (85.2) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 543 (89.7)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.