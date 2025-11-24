Chattanooga FC Signs Goalkeeper Griffin Huff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed goalkeeper Griffin Huff to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending league and federation approval.

Huff joins CFC after spending time at Lexington SC out of college last season. He was a four-year starter at Lafayette College, where he was named to the 2024 All-Atlantic Region Second Team and the All-Patriot League Third Team in 2023 and 2024.

"Griffin is a goalkeeper with tremendous upside, with the kind of presence that can fundamentally alter what an opponent is able to do in their attack," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He has a great track record playing heavy minutes at a high level in college and we are looking forward to his continued development here in Chattanooga. We believe he has the tools to grow into a key piece of our future."

"It's important to have players with high potential in the goalkeeping position," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We believe he is someone who can play at a high level. He's had some experience being in and around a [USL] Championship club and has a good pedigree from some of his former coaches as well. We got positive feedback on him from everyone we spoke with, so we're excited to get him in early."

Huff expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm stoked to be joining the club," said Huff. "I felt my school had such an amazing fan base and spirit behind the team, so I can't imagine how good this new fan base will be."

Name: Griffin Huff

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-5

Date of Birth: January 23, 2003

Hometown: Corning, N.Y.

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: Lexington SC

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs goalkeeper Griffin Huff to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.







