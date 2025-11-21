Chattanooga FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has re-signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović to a one-year contract until the end of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Jakupović brought an unprecedented level of experience to the club last season, having previously played for Hull City, Leicester City and Everton. Prior to joining Chattanooga in 2025, Jakupović had most recently been with MLS member LAFC in 2023.

The veteran proved to be a key part of the lineup, starting for the Boys in Blue in all 29 MLS NEXT Pro matches in addition to two U.S. Open cup starts. Jakupović led the league with 124 saves and 10 clean sheets, and he was selected for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year. Totaling 2,760 minutes, he was one of four players in the league who played every minute of the 2025 campaign alongside defender Farid Sar-Sar.

"Eldin has proven himself to be the best goalkeeper in MLS NEXT Pro, and we couldn't be more excited to have him back in front of our fans in 2026," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Our mission is to elevate our city and our people through soccer, and Eldin's impact throughout 2025 was truly special to witness. We keep going together and we're proud to continue building with him."

"It's huge to have Eldin come back," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "To win Goalkeeper of the Year and be selected into the Best XI, and even without those awards I think everyone can see the value he brought on the field. He made big saves at all stages of games, so to have someone with that quality will be huge for us and we're looking forward to another big year from him."

Jakupović expressed his excitement upon re-joining Chattanooga Football Club for the 2026 season.

"Why not come back? I had a lot of fun last season. When I signed a year ago I said my goal was to improve from the previous year. I think we did it. We achieved so many goals this year as a team. I want to try and do better than last season as a team. That's driving me. The club is moving in the right direction. Hopefully with the results we had last season, achieving a home playoff spot, the club can attract other players to come and join us and hopefully we can push even further."

Jakupović will continue to bring his experience to CFC's squad by helping develop young talent on the first team and continuing to lead goalkeeping training for CFC Youth.

Among his many achievements, Jakupović is an FA Cup winner (with Leicester City) and Russian Cup winner (Lokomotiv Moscow). He represented Switzerland from the U-18 level through to the senior team, made one appearance with the national team and was part of the squad that competed in the UEFA EURO 2008 finals.

Jakupović's former clubs include Grasshopper Club Zurich, FC Thun, where he made six UEFA Champions League starts, Lokomotiv Moscow, Olympiakos Volou, Aris Thessaloniki, Hull City, Leyton Orient, Leicester City, Everton and LAFC.

Name: Eldin Jakupović

Pronunciation: L-Dean Yaku-PO-vich

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: October 2, 1984

Birthplace: Kozarac, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Citizenship: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović to a one-year deal.







