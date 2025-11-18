Chattanooga FC Captain Alex McGrath Signs New Contract

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has re-signed midfielder and captain Alex McGrath to a two-year contract with a club option for a further year.

The 28-year-old has committed his future to CFC after being sidelined for the majority of the 2025 season with a knee injury sustained in Chattanooga's match against Atlanta United 2 on March 30. Since joining CFC in January 2022, McGrath has made 98 total appearances for the club across all competitions, just shy of the century mark.

During the club's inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season in 2024, McGrath scored seven goals and provided five assists through 27 matches, and he played a total of 2,209 minutes. In 2025, the midfielder started four matches as the side's captain before his season was cut short.

Originally from Spennymoor, England, McGrath captained the Appalachian State Mountaineers in his college soccer days and spent one season with Stumptown AC before moving to Chattanooga.

"Alex embodies what it means to be Chattanooga, and he represents the values of our club and city," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He's an integral part of the team we're building, and it's always a special moment when we can bring back our captain and know he'll continue wearing blue in the years ahead."

"It's clear for everyone who's watched Alex play that the leadership that he brings on and off the field is huge," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "The quality of his play and ability to close opponents down and get on the ball and be comfortable under pressure is really important. To have him back fully fit, we're all excited for it and raring to see him back."

McGrath expressed his excitement after signing a new contract with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm really happy with the way everything's worked out," said McGrath. "It's obviously a big step for me as a player. To be staying in Chattanooga for an extended period has always been the goal since coming here. Since I first arrived here at the beginning of 2022, I've felt at home. The club's been great for me as a player. I believe I can come back from the injury stronger. I've got plenty of years ahead of me."

Name: Alex McGrath

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: May 12, 1997

Hometown: Spennymoor, England

Citizenship: English

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC re-signs midfielder Alex McGrath to a two-year deal, with a club option for a further year.







