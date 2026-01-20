Chattanooga FC Announces Partnership with NoFo Brew Co

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) and NoFo Brew Co are excited to announce a new partnership that brings NoFo's award-winning craft beer to Tennessee while celebrating community through sport, hospitality and local culture.

Chattanooga Football Club is also thrilled to announce NoFo Brew Co as the front-of-shirt sponsor on training kits and pre-match warmup tops for the 2026 season, strengthening the club's commitment to bringing craft beer and community together in Chattanooga.

"We are delighted to welcome NoFo Brew as our new official beer partner," said Rachel Hanson, Chattanooga Football Club General Manager. "Our fans are at the center of everything we do, and this partnership brings quality craft beers to them on matchdays and throughout our region. We're proud to partner alongside NoFo Brew as we continue to strengthen and invest in our community through soccer."

As part of the partnership, CFC and NoFo Brew Co will also release two limited-edition collaboration beers, brewed exclusively for Chattanooga Football Club and its supporters. Hundreds of votes from CFC supporters poured in to help decide the beer names, which will officially be Always a Blue IPA and 423 Lager.

Always a Blue IPA is a hazy India Pale Ale bursting with tropical fruit and citrus aromatics, ringing in at 5.4% ABV. 423 Lager is a light, refreshing and crushable lager under 5.0% ABV, with clean flavors and subtle hints of floral and honeysuckle. Both beers will be available in cans and kegs at Finley Stadium starting this spring.

"We're thrilled to kick off our sponsorship with Chattanooga Football Club," said Joe Garcia, Co-Founder & CEO of NoFo Brew Co. "Partnering with CFC is a great way for us to introduce NoFo to fans and beer lovers in Tennessee. We can't wait to share our beers at matches and beyond, and to grow our presence across the state in 2026. Cheers!"







