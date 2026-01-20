Toronto FC II Add Bryce Boneau and Luca Costabile to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

Published on January 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed midfielder Bryce Boneau and defender Luca Costabile to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. The pair will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to bring Bryce and Luca into our environment," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "Both players have shown their quality over the last few seasons and we expect them to bring technical and tactical competency, as well as leadership and high character into our group."

Boneau, 23, was originally selected 75th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC and recently spent the 2025 season with Huntsville City FC, where he made six appearances (two starts) during the MLS NEXT Pro regular season. At the collegiate level, Boneau spent three seasons at University of Notre Dame (2022 - 2024), where he recorded five goals and 18 assists across 51 appearances (all starts). The midfielder earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference Third Team honours twice (2023, 2024) and served as team captain during his senior season (2024) with the Fighting Irish. Boneau also spent time with USL League Two clubs Texas United (2023) and Tennessee SC (2024). Prior to the NCAA, the Keller, Texas native was named First Team All-State and received the 2020-21 Texas Gatorade National Boys' Soccer Player of the Year award following a standout senior season at Keller High School.

Costabile, 23, spent the past four seasons at University of Maryland (2022 - 2025), where he registered four goals and nine assists across 74 appearances (71 starts). The defender was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2022 before earning All-Big Ten First Team honours in 2025. Over his collegiate career, Costabile helped lead the Terrapins to two Big Ten regular season titles (2022, 2025), two Big Ten Tournament semi-final appearances (2022, 2025) and three NCAA Division I Tournament appearances (2022, 2024, 2025). As a senior, the Copenhagen, Denmark native served as a team captain and played a key role in the Terps' historic undefeated regular season in 2025, culminating in the program's fourth Big Ten title and an Elite Eight run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. On January 9, the left-back was named the recipient of the Mike Mcilwain Award, an honour recognizing loyalty, dedication and selfless commitment to the Maryland soccer program. Prior to his NCAA career, Costabile made 23 appearances for AC Crema (Italy, Serie D) and represented Denmark's FC Helsingør at the U19 level.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign midfielder Bryce Boneau and defender Luca Costabile to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

BRYCE BONEAU

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthdate: December 27, 2002 (Age - 23)

Hometown: Keller, Texas

Nationality: American

Last Club: Huntsville City FC

LUCA COSTABILE

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Birthdate: July 10, 2002 (Age - 23)

Hometown: Copenhagen, Denmark

Nationality: Danish-Italian

College: University of Maryland







