Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team Returns to Quakes II

Published on January 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that their MLS NEXT Pro team will return as Quakes II ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

The Earthquakes had a two-year pilot commercial partnership with The Town Group, LLC, which included re-branding the team as The Town FC. After careful consideration, San Jose has decided to revive the team's original branding and bring the team's commercial operations back in-house.

Last season, San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro team, formerly named The Town FC, enjoyed another banner year under Head Coach Dan DeGeer, who celebrated over 100 matches in charge while steering the team to the Western Conference Semifinals. In addition to securing a third consecutive berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and back-to-back Pacific Division titles, the team amassed 14 wins and 52 points to break the 2024 team's club records. DeGeer, who was named a finalist for Coach of the Year, will remain at the helm in 2026.

Established in 2022 as Quakes II, the team was a founding member of MLS NEXT Pro and competed during the league's inaugural season. Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas was among several current or future San Jose First-Team players to make appearances for the squad in their initial campaign.

