FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the signing of former Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Dowd, 23, was the sixth overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2024 where he was selected by Chicago Fire FC out of the University of Notre Dame. Dowd joined MLS NEXT Pro's Huntsville City FC on loan in June 2024, where he made seven appearances and kept one clean sheet.
In 2025, Dowd would head to FC Tulsa of the USL Championship on loan before being recalled in May. Dowd joined Chicago Fire FC II following the recall where the keeper would make six appearances over the final four months of the season.
During his four-year college career at the University of Notre Dame, Dowd made 63 appearances and, in 2024, was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, one of the most prestigious awards in collegiate soccer, after registering a 0.699 goals against average that season.
Dowd was part of FC Cincinnati's 29-man travel party for the club's preseason trip to Clearwater, Florida, which began on January 19.
