Carolina Core FC Sign Midfielder Ricardo Montenegro
Published on January 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of midfielder Ricardo Montenegro to the 2026 roster.
Montenegro, 21, was born in Florida and comes to the Core after developing in the Inter Miami CF Academy and featuring for Inter Miami CF II in the MLS Next Pro league. The dual-national midfielder brings a solid foundation from one of the top development systems in the country and joins the Core ahead of the 2026 MLS Next Pro season.
"We're happy to welcome Ricardo to the Core. He's a talented young midfielder with a strong foundation, and we're looking forward to seeing him continue his growth in our environment," said Chief Sporting Officer, Eddie Pope.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Ricardo Montenegro
Age: 21
Nationality: USA/Honduras
Height: 5, 6
Weight: 148
Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign Midfielder Ricardo Montenegro on a free transfer
