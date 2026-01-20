Carolina Core FC Sign Midfielder Ricardo Montenegro

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of midfielder Ricardo Montenegro to the 2026 roster.

Montenegro, 21, was born in Florida and comes to the Core after developing in the Inter Miami CF Academy and featuring for Inter Miami CF II in the MLS Next Pro league. The dual-national midfielder brings a solid foundation from one of the top development systems in the country and joins the Core ahead of the 2026 MLS Next Pro season.

"We're happy to welcome Ricardo to the Core. He's a talented young midfielder with a strong foundation, and we're looking forward to seeing him continue his growth in our environment," said Chief Sporting Officer, Eddie Pope.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Ricardo Montenegro

Age: 21

Nationality: USA/Honduras

Height: 5, 6

Weight: 148

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign Midfielder Ricardo Montenegro on a free transfer







