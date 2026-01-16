Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder Dyllan John

Published on January 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of midfielder Dyllan John to the 2026 roster.

Born in Pennsylvania, John arrives at the Core following a stint with Waterhouse FC of the Jamaica Premier League.

"Dyllan is an exciting young player of genuine quality who we think will make an impact at the MLS NEXT Pro level. He possesses a broad range of attributes that enable him to operate effectively in the wide midfield role, making him an excellent addition to the club. Dyllan's style of play, energy, and technical ability align well with our game model, and we believe he will be a strong fit for the squad." said Chief Sporting Officer, Eddie Pope.

The 19-yr-old midfielder also brings international youth experience, having earned one cap with the Jamaica U18 National Team.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Dyllan John

Age: 19

Nationality: USA/Jamaica

Height: 5, 9

Weight: 151

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign Midfielder Dyllan John on a free transfer







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 15, 2026

Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder Dyllan John - Carolina Core FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.