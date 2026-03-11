Carolina Core FC Signs Goalkeeper Nick Holliday

Published on March 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Carolina Core FC has announced the signing of goalkeeper Nick Holliday on loan from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC for the 2026 season.

A native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Holliday joins the Core after spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons within the Charlotte FC system. A highly-touted prospect, Holliday made history in 2021 when he signed with North Carolina FC at just 15 years old, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever start a professional match in USL history. During his time in the USL, he logged 27 senior appearances and was a key figure in NCFC's climb to the top of the table in 2023.

"We are thrilled to bring a player of Nick's caliber and experience to our squad," said Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Andy Williams. "He is a bright young goalkeeping talent with a proven track record at the professional level. His shot-stopping ability and composure under pressure will be a massive asset to our goalkeeping contingent this season."

Holliday brings recent MLS NEXT Pro experience from Crown Legacy FC, where he recorded 13 saves and a clean sheet in his first four starts. His development has also caught the eye of several major European clubs, having earned invitations to train with prestigious European clubs including PSV Eindhoven, Bayer Leverkusen, and Hertha Berlin.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Nick Holliday

Position: Goalkeeper

Place of Birth: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Playing History: North Carolina FC (2021-2023), Crown Legacy FC (2024-2025)

Nationality: USA

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 196lbs







