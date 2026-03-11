Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Changes

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against FC Cincinnati 2, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 9 (3:00 p.m. ET), will now be played on Saturday, August 8 (12:00 p.m. ET) at Subaru Park.

Additionally, Philadelphia Union II's away match against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, August 30 will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET (previously scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET). The match will still be played at NKU Soccer Stadium.







