Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Changes
Published on March 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against FC Cincinnati 2, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 9 (3:00 p.m. ET), will now be played on Saturday, August 8 (12:00 p.m. ET) at Subaru Park.
Additionally, Philadelphia Union II's away match against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, August 30 will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET (previously scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET). The match will still be played at NKU Soccer Stadium.
