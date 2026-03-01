Union II win first game of the season
Published on February 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II kicked off their season with a 1-0 victory against Toronto FC II on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park. Forward Malik Jakupovic found the back of the net in the eighth minute, delivering the decisive goal for Union II. Goalkeeper George Marks recorded three saves to earn his first clean sheet of the season. Eight players made their Union II debuts in the match, including six current Philadelphia Union Academy players.
Philadelphia Union II will host FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, March 8th (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).
Philadelphia Union II 1- Toronto FC II 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, February 28, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Luis Diego Arroyo
AR1: Sharon Gingrich
AR2: Nicholas Seymour
4TH: Cedric Cook
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Malik Jakupovic (unassisted) 8'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Malik Jakupovic (caution) 26'
PHI - John Ruf (caution) 35'
PHI - Willyam Ferreira (caution) 69'
PHI - Matheus De Paula (caution) 90'
PHI - George Marks (caution) 90'+2
TOR - Tristan Blyth (caution) 90'+5
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: George Marks, Kaiden Moore (Finn Sundstrom 57'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Oliver Pratt, Jordan Griffin, Kellan LeBlanc (Lennon Harrington 85'), Timo Mendoza (Matheus De Paula 57'), Óscar Benítez Cobo, Willyam Ferreira (Theo Reed 72'), Malik Jakupovic, John Ruf (Nehan Hasan 57').
Substitutes not used: Alex Smith.
Toronto FC II: Zakaria Nakhly, Stefan Kapor (Tristan Blyth 87'), Reid Fisher, Edwin Omoregbe, Micah Chisholm, Bryce Boneau (Luca Costabile 63'), Damar Dixon (Kervon Kerr 71'), Jackson Gilman, Shyon Pinnock, Fletcher Bank, Elias Khodri.
Substitutes not used: Dékwon Barrow, Josh Nugent, Daniel Stampatori, Demitre Adamson, Harrison Patterson, Spencer Sappleton.
TEAM NOTES
Oliver Pratt, Theo Reed (Academy), Matheus De Paula (Academy), Lennon Harrington (Academy), Nehan Hasan (Academy), Finn Sundstrom, Timo Mendoza (Academy), John Ruf (Academy) made their Union II debut.
Forward Malik Jakupovic scored his first goal of the season.
