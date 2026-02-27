Philadelphia Union II Sign Academy Defender Jordan Griffin

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union Academy defender Jordan Griffin to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Griffin becomes the 11th Union Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro deal.

"Jordan has shown steady growth within our environment and continues to demonstrate a strong understanding of our system," said Ryan Richter, Philadelphia Union II head coach. "We're looking forward to seeing him build on that progress and take another step this season."

Since 2024, Griffin has appeared in 21 MLS NEXT Pro matches for Union II, tallying a goal against Toronto FC II on August 20, 2025. He also appeared in Union II's Conference Quarterfinal match against Cincinnati 2 in 2025.

Internationally, Griffin made one appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar and featured in two matches at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign Union academy defender to MLS NEXT Pro contract.







