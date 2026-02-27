Sporting KC II Signs Nine Academy Standouts to Amateur Deals Ahead of Season Opener
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed nine Sporting Kansas City Academy players to MLS NEXT Pro amateur contracts ahead of the 2026 season opener against St Louis CITY2: goalkeeper: Kael Taylor, defenders Luca Antongirolami, Jack Francka, Zane Wantland and Nate Young, midfielders Carter Derksen and Makhi Francis and forwards Tomiwa Adewumi and Kashan Hines.
The nine players will be eligible to play in all Sporting KC II games this season on an amateur basis, preserving their NCAA eligibility.
ACADEMY ADDITIONS TO SKCII
Adewumi joined the Sporting KC Academy in the fall of 2023 and played a significant role in the U-17's run to the 2024 GA Cup and MLS NEXT Cup Playoff Quarterfinals.
Antongirolami, a 15-year-old defender, has been a frequent call up to the USYNT U-15s and competed in the 2025 Concacaf Championship in Alajuela, Costa Rica, helping the team reach the finals.
Derksen, an 18-year-old midfielder, started 10 of 23 appearances for SKC II last season, scoring two goals. He came up through Sporting's Center of Excellence (COE), joining the Academy in 2017.
Francis signed an amateur deal with SKC II in 2025 but did not debut. He joined the Academy in the fall of 2024 and participated in the first leg of Sporting Kansas City's 2026 preseason presented by Saint Luke's.
Francka, a 16-year-old versatile defender, made his professional debut in SKC II's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day match against MNUFC 2. He traveled with the first team for both legs of the 2026 preseason.
Hines, a 17-year-old forward, played a major role in the U-15s 2024 GA Cup Premier Bracket finals appearance. He logged 31 minutes across two appearances for SKC II last season.
Taylor, a 17-year-old goalkeeper, has been a key player in Sporting's U-18s since joining ahead of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season. He joined the first team for preseason in Palm Beach.
Wantland provided key minutes to Sporting KC II's backline a year ago, starting five of nine appearances. He also came up through COE and played for Sporting's U-12s through U-19s and SKC II.
Young was centerback partners with Sporting KC Homegrown Ian James and anchored the backline that earned quarterfinals appearances at GA Cup and the Playoffs in 2024. He was with the first team for the entire preseason.
Sporting KC II kicks off the 20026 season tomorrow against St Louis CITY2 at Energizer Park before taking on Real Monarchs at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday, March 8. Tickets for SKC II home matches are now on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.
VITALS:
Tomiwa Adewumi
Position: Forward
Birthdate: 5/20/2008 (17)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185 lbs.
Luca Antongirolami
Position: Defender
Birthdate: 10/1/2010 (15)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165 lbs.
Carter Derksen
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: 8/2/2007 (18)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 155 lbs.
Makhi Francis
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: 1/9/2007 (19)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 160 lbs.
Jack Francka
Position: Defender
Birthdate: 8/26/2009 (16)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 160 lbs.
Kashan Hines
Position: Forward
Birthdate: 5-10
Height: 5-10
Weight: 155 lbs.
Kael Taylor
Position: Goalkeeper
Birthdate: 7/17/2008 (17)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180 lbs.
Zane Wantland
Position: Defender
Birthdate: 8/23/2007 (18)
Height: 5-8
Weight: 160 lbs.
Nate Young
Position: Defender
Birthdate: 6/4/2008 (17)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170 lbs.
