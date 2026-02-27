Colorado Rapids 2 Open 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season on the Road against Houston Dynamo 2

Published on February 27, 2026

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 are set to face the Houston Dynamo 2 on the road in the team's first match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 1. Kickoff at SaberCats Stadium is set for 5:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on Onefootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 enter the 2026 season fresh off one of their best years in club history, after defeating Minnesota United FC 2 to secure the club's first Western Conference title. Colorado made their first-ever trip to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup against New York Red Bulls II last November. Despite a strong performance from Rapids 2 through regulation resulting in a 3-3 score, the final went into extra time and a penalty shootout for the first time in league history. However, the team would eventually lose 3-1 to New York in penalties.

Colorado had an eventful offseason, highlighted by Head Coach Erik Bushey signing a new contract, extending his tenure as the Head Coach of Rapids 2 since the club's inaugural season in 2022. As one of MLS NEXT Pro's most successful groups since the league's inception, Bushey has posted a 47-32-25 record with 10 shootout wins in his four seasons at the helm. The club's strong performance in 2023 led to Bushey being named the MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year.

On the roster front, Rapids 2 made multiple moves in recent weeks, acquiring Luis García on loan from CA Independiente La Chorrera and Chris Aquino from FC Juárez in the Mexican Primera División. On the Academy side, the club signed midfielder Nathan Tchoumba to a contract through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, making him the youngest player to sign with Rapids 2 at 15 years old. Following the conclusion of his contract with Rapids 2, Tchoumba will join the first team as a Homegrown player through the 2029-30 MLS season with club options for 2030-31 and 2031-32. The club also signed the 86th pick of the MLS Super Draft, Jabari De Coteau, to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Looking at the opponent for Sunday's match, Colorado is bound for a battle down in Texas. In their 11 matchups against Houston Dynamo 2 over the past four seasons, Rapids 2 is 5-4-2 against Houston, and boasts a 3-1 record at home. The most recent game between the two clubs was on September 14, 2025, where Rapids 2 lost 1-0, ending the Rapids 2 eight-match unbeaten streak.







