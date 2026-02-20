Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Midfielder Chris Aquino

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today that the club has signed midfielder Chris Aquino to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2027 MLS NEXT Pro season. Aquino will be available pending the receipt of his ITC.

"Chris is a creative midfield player that can unlock defensive both with his final third delivery and his nose for goal," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "We believe Chris' presence will compliment a very talented group of young attackers in the club."

Aquino, 19, will join the club after spending the past year with the U-19, U-21, and U-23 FC Juárez sides in the Mexican Primera División (Torneo Apertura and Torneo Clausura) where he recorded nine starts in 20 appearances with one goal.

The Pasco, Washington, native has MLS NEXT Pro experience, having spent two seasons with Tacoma Defiance from 2023 to 2024. During his time with Tacoma, Aquino made 18 regular season starts in 36 games and logged 1,445 minutes. Over the course of his two seasons with the team, he recorded a total of three assists and 11 goals, and led the team with ten goals in the 2024 regular season.

The midfielder has had international experience at the youth level, featuring for the U.S. across multiple age groups. Aquino also represented the U.S. at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championships, where he made three starts over five appearances and recorded two goals.

Following a successful run with the Sounders FC Academy U-17 side that won the 2022 Generation Adidas Cup, Aquino was selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign midfielder Chris Aquino to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 20, 2026.

CHRIS AQUINO

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: March 31, 2006

Hometown: Pasco, Washington

Acquisition date: February 20, 2026







