The Town FC Academy Continues Rapid Growth, Welcomes Bay Area United.

THE TOWN, CA - The Town FC Academy is proud to announce a new partnership with Bay Area United Academy ("BAU"), welcoming this distinguished community-based club into its expanding network. BAU becomes the third partner club to officially integrate with the The Town FC Academy network. Through this partnership with The Town FC Academy, BAU and its members gain hands-on involvement, and immediate participation within the Academy's elite player pathway for both players and coaches. The new partnership strengthens The Town FC Academy's mission to build a premier national youth sports platform, while deepening its reach across Oakland, Richmond, and the 880 corridor.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership," said Benno Nagel, Co-CEO of The Town FC Academy. "Bay Area United Academy is a remarkable, community-rooted organization with over a decade of history, deeply rooted in Oakland with strong ties to the Yemeni community, while proudly serving and welcoming youth from all backgrounds across the Bay Area. Bringing their athletes and leadership into the MLS NEXT program will greatly enhance our pool of talent, and we look forward to fostering strong relationships with their coaches and board for the benefit of soccer across our region."

BAU, a thriving club with over 500 current players of all ages- including a men's first team- offers programming for boys and girls and fosters an environment of inclusion, growth, and opportunity. With this partnership, the total number of players within the Town FC Academy partner network surpasses 3,000, joining together like-minded organizations committed to youth development and elite soccer pathways. Expanding into the vibrant communities along the 880 corridor, Bay Area United Academy provides direct access for local athletes to progress into the MLS NEXT structure and beyond.

"Community and opportunity are at the heart of Bay Area United", said Bay Area United Vice-President Daniel Ettlinger. "For over a decade, we have been committed to serving the Oakland community, youth and families across the Bay Area, with especially deep ties to the Yemeni community. This partnership with The Town FC Academy creates a clear and direct pathway for our players to reach higher levels of competition, from grassroots development to the professional stage, while allowing us to remain deeply rooted in the communities of Oakland, Richmond, and neighboring cities. This is not just a partnership, it is an investment in our youth, our communities, and the future of soccer in Oakland and the greater Bay Area."

BAU's contribution to the partnership includes strong representation across all ages and the men's first team, demonstrating their commitment to creating lasting player pathways for families throughout the region.

"Our goal with every club relationship is to grow the game and open doors," said Jon Scoles, Co-CEO of The Town FC Academy. "BAU's presence, diverse membership, and deep community ties are a massive asset- not just for our boys program in MLS NEXT, but for the larger vision of youth soccer in Northern California. We're thrilled to support these new pathways together and look forward to what the future holds for the 880 corridor's young athletes."

The inclusion of Bay Area United Academy marks a significant step forward in The Town FC Academy's long-term vision to unite organizations, enhance player opportunities, elevate coaching standards, and foster a deeply connected soccer community- spanning from grassroots to elite levels and onward to the professional ranks.







